Vladimir Putin promises his best at the worst time

Moscow — Vladimir Putin was sworn in as Russia’s president for a fourth term on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years at a time of tension with western rivals.

The 65-year-old, in power since 1999, is on course to becoming the longest-serving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin after his victory in March’s elections. The car that brought him to the inauguration was a black Russian-made limousine — a change from previous ceremonies when he used a Mercedes-Benz.

Putin promised to use his fourth term to improve Russian living standards and revitalise the country’s economy.

"People will live better. We need breakthroughs in all spheres of life. I am deeply convinced that such a breakthrough can only be achieved by a free society that accepts everything new and progressive and rejects injustice," Putin said at the swearing-in ceremony.

'Duty to Russia''

"I consider it my duty and my life’s aim to do everything possible for Russia, for its present and for its future.

"I feel strongly conscious of my colossal responsibility," he said, thanking Russians for their "sincere support" and "cohesiveness".

"We have revived pride in our fatherland. As head of state I will do all I can to multiply the strength, prosperity and fame of Russia."

Putin won nearly 77% of the vote in an election in which his most vocal opponent was banned from running.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny called on Russians to protest across the country on Saturday under the slogan "Not our Tsar".

On Saturday nearly 1,600 protesters, including Navalny, were detained during nationwide rallies against Putin.

The EU condemned what it called "police brutality and mass arrests" during the protests.

Police in Moscow were helped by pro-Putin activists dressed as Cossacks, a paramilitary class who served as tsarist cavalrymen in imperial Russia.