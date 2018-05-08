ANALYSIS: Vladimir Putin’s fourth term needs to nail the landing

Russian President Vladimir Putin has often surprised observers in the West in the past few years, but when it comes to running Russia, he doesn’t like surprises. As he begins his fourth term, his decision to re-appoint prime minister Dmitry Medvedev should end all chances of a meaningful economic policy change, even if former finance minister Alexei Kudrin — the biggest hope of Russia’s "system liberals" — gets a Kremlin job.

Putin’s third presidential term was tumultuous: the EU forced the state-controlled natural gas giant Gazprom to redraw its critical European contracts and lower prices. Meanwhile, Russia’s aggression in Ukraine brought Western sanctions. But Medvedev spent a rather quiet six years leading from behind and avoiding any decisions that required courage or vision (unless you count the ill-conceived counter-sanctions on European food).

Elvira Nabiullina, the central bank governor, was responsible for the important economic moves between 2012 and 2018, including the switch to a free-floating rouble, the suppression of inflation, and the banking system clean-up that resulted in its de facto nationalisation.

If anyone in the government helped Nabiullina with her tough job, it was finance minister Anton Siluanov, Kudrin’s former deputy in the ministry. His tight-fisted budgeting and his efforts to shift government borrowing to the domestic market helped Russia demonstrate its resilience under adverse circumstances.

Still, Nabiullina and Siluanov — who are likely to continue in their roles — were largely doing damage control. Russia’s ossified system, dominated by a handful of state companies and dependent on state procurement, needs more visionary and resolute action to go beyond today’s miserable growth rate, forecast by Bloomberg at 1.8% in 2018, slightly less than half of the estimated global rate.

Kudrin is the only figure in the Putin camp who has demonstrated that vision. Late in April, his Centre for Strategic Development created a website devoted to proposed policies for Putin’s fourth term, which ends in 2024. The main idea is to invest more in Russia’s human capital through an emphasis on education, healthcare, support for entrepreneurship and research grants.

A proposal based on creating a unified digital platform for government would cut the number of bureaucrats by a third; Russia would quickly reduce its commodity dependence, relying instead on innovative businesses and the export of services.