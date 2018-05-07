Irish celebrities back campaign to legalise abortion

Irish citizens head to the polls on May 25 to decide whether to alter the eighth amendment of the constitution, which recognises the equal right to life of the unborn and the mother.

There have already been several referendums related to the issue, the first in 1983 which introduced the amendment after a wide margin voted in favour.

A 1992 ballot approved an update to the constitution stating it did not restrict the freedom to travel to another state for an abortion. Meanwhile a 2013 change in the law, which was not put to a referendum, allowed for the exemption of mothers whose lives are endangered.

The Catholic Church in Ireland has been voicing its opposition to any change in a series of pastoral letters — and urging voters to watch YouTube videos celebrating life.

"It is wrong to terminate life, human life," wrote Ray Browne, bishop of County Kerry, in one such letter."The right to life of the unborn child is a fundamental right. Abortion is wrong."

If proponents of change prevail at the ballot, a provision will be added to the Irish constitution allowing for "the regulation of termination of pregnancy".

"How could a person not but be sad to see such a phrase inserted in our constitution?" Browne asked.

Opinion polls this year have shown the "yes" campaign ahead but pro-life advocates gaining ground.

AFP