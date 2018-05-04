Students at Sartre’s university stage sit-in against Emmanuel Macron’s policies

Paris — One of France’s most prestigious universities was forced to shut on Thursday after student protesters staged a campus occupation against government plans to make higher education more competitive.

The Ecole Normale Superieure in Paris is the latest of many universities across France to face sit-ins against President Emmanuel Macron’s shake-up of the education system.

Anyone who graduates from high school is guaranteed a place at a public university, but Macron’s government wants to introduce more selective criteria to tackle overcrowding and high drop-out rates. Protesters say the plan is an attack on France’s egalitarian tradition of offering a public higher education to all.

‘Selective nature’

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe expressed amusement at the idea of students at the "Normale Sup’" — part of a separate tier of highly selective top universities known as "grandes ecoles" — joining the movement.

"It’s quite charming, given the extremely selective nature of the Ecole Normale Superieure…. I’m following it with great interest."

Founded during the French Revolution, the Normale Sup has giants of French philosophy such as Jean-Paul Sartre and Michel Foucault as alumni.

Riot police could be seen outside the campus on Thursday after protesters began their sit-in following a meeting on Wednesday night.

All classes were cancelled, and the university’s director, Marc Mezard, asked students living in nearby halls to stay away as staff could not "totally" guarantee their security.

Photos taken by students before the campus shutdown showed graffiti scrawled across corridors and smashed doors, scenes similar to those at other sit-ins in recent weeks.

The occupiers included students and alumni as well as some outsiders, according to students at the scene.

The government has accused anarchist groups of infiltrating the movement that has disrupted work at universities across France just as students are preparing for summer exams.

Three of France’s 73 public universities are now completely blocked — in the cities of Toulouse, Rennes and Nanterre — though this is down from a height of about 15.

AFP