EU proposes bigger budget after Brexit

Brussels — The EU unveiled plans on Wednesday for a bigger €1.279-trillion budget for the seven years after Brexit featuring a controversial move to cut funding for countries that fail to respect democratic standards.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said the proposed budget was a “reasonable and responsible” way to fill a hole left by Britain’s departure and spend more on priorities such as security. But Poland and Hungary, which have both been severely criticised by Brussels over democratic freedoms, are up in arms over the proposal to “suspend, reduce or restrict access” to errant states.

“We are proposing a new mechanism that will allow for the protection of the budget linked to risks arising from deficiencies in the rule of law,” he told the European Parliament.

The departure of Britain, a net contributor, in 2019 leaves the bloc with what Juncker said is a €15bn gap in its accounts, but the EU also wants more money for projects to unify the remaining 27 member states.

EU Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said countries would pay 1.114% of their annual GDP under the plans, up from 1% in the 2014-20 multiyear budget worth €1-trillion.

Taxes on carbon emissions, plastic waste and corporations could contribute €22bn annually, or 12% of total budget revenue, the commission said.

Common agricultural policy

One of the key proposed cuts is 5% from the common agricultural policy, the largest single area of EU spending and one dear to major farm producer France. There is also a 5% proposed cut to so-called cohesion funds, of which former Soviet bloc states in eastern Europe are the biggest beneficiaries.

In return, the European Commission wants to spend more on the digital economy, research, defence and protection for the bloc’s borders against mass migration, including what one European source said was a quintupling of the border force Frontex to nearly 6,000 people.

Countries including Denmark, Austria and the Netherlands are already gearing up to fight any demand for increased national contributions, although France and Germany have said they are ready to pay more.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen tweeted that “a smaller EU should mean a smaller budget!” as the bloc will have 27 members after Brexit.

The plan is likely to cause fights on a number of other fronts. Warsaw and Budapest, locked in battle with Brussels over democratic standards and their refusal to accept refugees, oppose any attempt to impose conditions on the billions they get from the bloc.

They view it as an attempt to punish them indirectly, without going through mechanisms like an unprecedented sanctions procedure launched by Brussels against Poland over its court reforms.

AFP