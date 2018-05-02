‘Delicious wife’ found in translation by Emmanuel Macron

Sydney — French President Emmanuel Macron may speak the best English among his country’s leaders in decades, but even he can make a faux pas when translating his thoughts on the global stage.

Speaking alongside Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney on Wednesday, Macron took the opportunity to "thank you and your delicious wife for the warm welcome". The remark garnered a broad smile from Turnbull — whose wife, Lucy, was not present on the platform for the press conference — though Macron did not appear to have realised his gaffe.

He most likely meant "delightful", a common translation of the French word "délicieux" — which can also mean delicious. But that didn’t stop the Twittersphere from erupting with jokes and memes, many playing on the French reputation for romantic flair.