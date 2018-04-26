Mario Draghi warns growth in eurozone could slow, after downbeat data
Economic data signal that the eurozone got off to a rocky start in 2018 after a robust 2017, complicating the ECB’s efforts to gradually exit its crisis-era stimulus measures
Frankfurt am Main — On Thursday, European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi warned of "some moderation" in the eurozone’s growth pace, after a string of hard and soft data suggested that the region’s economy lost momentum at the start of 2018.
"Following several quarters of higher than expected growth, incoming information since our meeting in early March points towards some moderation while remaining consistent with a solid and broad-based expansion of the euro area economy," Draghi told reporters in Frankfurt.
The ECB kept its main refinancing rate at 0%, the rate on the marginal lending facility at 0.25%, and on deposits at -0.4%, meaning banks pay to park money with the ECB.
Governors also decided to continue buying €30bn of government and corporate bonds per month under the quantitative easing (QE) stimulus programme.
Analysts had widely expected caution from the ECB after it ventured a burst of optimism in March, dropping a pledge to increase QE if the economy weakened again in a move policy makers said was backed by positive data.
Since governors last met, a slew of economic data has signalled that the single currency area got off to a rocky start in 2018 after a robust 2017, complicating the ECB’s efforts to gradually exit its crisis-era stimulus measures.
Concerns about protectionist threats, geopolitical risks and global trade tension have added to doubts about the strength of the eurozone recovery.
Draghi was expected to face particularly probing questions about reports that the German government expected the US to impose tariffs on European metals imports — potentially sparking a transatlantic trade war that could undermine growth and inflation.
US President Donald Trump’s threats of tens of billions of dollars of border levies on Chinese imports and Beijing’s warning of a response in kind could also throw the world economy off track.
Even without such shocks, the ECB has long fallen short of its central price stability objective: inflation of just less than 2.0%. Price growth stood at 1.3% in March, and central bank forecasts suggest it will reach just 1.7% by 2020.
But despite slow progress and shades of gloom, the ECB "must continue to hint at an announcement (of further policy changes) in June or July, to continue anchoring expectations of a normalisation" away from QE, Credit Agricole analyst Louis Harreau said.
Lower interest rates and QE are designed to pump cash through the financial system and into lending to firms and households — powering economic growth and inflation.
But after a near-euphoric second half of 2017 lifted annual growth to its highest level since 2007 — an expansion of 2.3% across the eurozone’s 19 nations — there are hints fewer positive surprises may be in store in 2018.
A key survey of eurozone business activity, the purchasing managers index, was unchanged in April at 55.2, data company IHS Markit said Monday.
The index has joined other indicators in losing some of the exuberance seen around the turn of the year, although the reading was above the 50-point mark that suggests economic expansion.
"The economy has shifted down a gear at the start of this year," Commerzbank analyst Christoph Weil commented, but "there is no need to fear a massive plunge in economic growth".
Both the ECB and the Washington-based International Monetary Fund have lifted their growth predictions for the eurozone to 2.4% in 2018.
As the central bank approaches technical limits to its bond-buying, it has little choice but to hope such forecasts come true as it tiptoes on a path out of QE defined by Draghi’s favourite adjectives: "confidence, patience, persistence and prudence".
AFP
