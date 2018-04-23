World / Europe

Unchanged PMI in the eurozone signals growth will continue, but slower

23 April 2018 - 11:28 Carolynn Look
Euro sign in front of the European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany. Picture: ISTOCK
Frankfurt — Economic momentum in the eurozone kept a steady pace in April after softening earlier in the year, in a sign that growth in the region is set to continue albeit at a slower pace.

A composite purchasing managers index (PMI) remained unchanged at 55.2, IHS Markit said on Monday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted a decline to 54.8. While activity in services picked up, growth in manufacturing slowed to the weakest in more than a year.

"The eurozone economy remained stuck in a lower gear in April," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. "Growth has downshifted markedly since the peak at the start of the year, but importantly still remains robust."

The report follows a recent spate of weaker-than-expected economic data which, together with risks surrounding global trade, have caused some European Central Bank officials to advocate prudence in normalising monetary stimulus. Policy makers are expected to wind down their bond-buying programme by the end of 2018, though no action is expected when they convene in Frankfurt this week.

IHS Markit said slower growth in new orders, as well as weakened optimism about the business outlook, suggests output could decelerate further in coming months. It also noted that price pressures eased and that a stronger euro damped export demand.

Williamson said the observed slowdown was "neither surprising nor alarming," adding that April data signalled that the economy was growing at a quarterly rate of 0.6%.

"Strong growth, as that seen at the start of the year, rarely persists for long, not least because supply fails to keep up with demand," he said. "With recent months seeing record delivery delays for inputs to factories and growing skill shortages, output is clearly being constrained."

Bloomberg

Merkel and Macron seek compromise to 'crisis-proof' the eurozone

Europe's most powerful leaders vow to present a united front at a June summit despite anger over liability plans
World
3 days ago

IMF predicts two more years of feast before famine sets in

Governments must use the good times to make structural reforms and put in place tax policies that raise potential output of their economies, the fund ...
World
5 days ago

FT COLUMN: Trade disputes reveal the EU’s strategic weakness

The EU’s influence in the world is small because of its dependence — on Russia for energy supplies and on the US for defence, writes ...
Opinion
14 days ago

