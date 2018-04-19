Merkel and Macron seek compromise to 'crisis-proof' the eurozone

Macron’s vision includes turning Europe’s existing bail-out fund into a European Monetary Fund, to act as a buffer in any future financial crises in the bloc, which was nearly torn apart in the 2009 debt crisis.

He has also suggested the eurozone have its own finance minister and, at one point, floated the idea of a budget for the currency bloc worth hundreds of billions of euros.

Germany’s Social Democrats, Merkel’s junior coalition partner, sympathise with Macron’s call for solidarity. They want him to be rewarded for efforts to reform the French economy, well aware that a big chunk of French voters remain susceptible to far-right and far-left populists sceptical of the EU.

Merkel’s larger conservative bloc, however, insists on a principle of liability: member states carry responsibility for their own economic risks.

France and Germany, which account for about 50% of eurozone output, are essential to the reform drive.

Underlining a sense of urgency for reform among EU officials, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said time is running out for deepening the integration of the eurozone.

"We are some way from reaching a consensus on the priorities and method for moving the euro area forward, and time is running out," Moscovici said in a speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

"If the June euro summit fails to take the necessary decisions, I fear the momentum will be lost," he said.

Reuters