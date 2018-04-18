World / Europe

Angela Merkel denounces antiSemitic street attack in Berlin

18 April 2018 - 16:37 Agency Staff
Berlin — German political and religious leaders expressed shock on Wednesday over an antiSemitic attack on two men in an upscale neighbourhood of central Berlin, filmed by one of the victims.

A spokesperson for Chancellor Angela Merkel and justice minister Katarina Barley condemned the incident as a "disgrace" for German democracy, after the brief video surfaced on news websites and went viral.

"It is unbearable that Jews in Germany are attacked on the open street in the middle of Berlin," Barley tweeted.

Foreign minister Heiko Maas said Germany "bears a responsibility to protect Jewish life", more than 70 years after the end of the Holocaust, in which the Nazis murdered six-million European Jews.

The two men in their early 20s wearing kippas — traditional Jewish skullcaps — were accosted in the Prenzlauer Berg district of the capital by three young men, at least one of whom spoke Arabic.

One of the victims, Adam, filmed a man whipping him with a belt and shouting "yahudi" — Jew in Arabic. The video subsequently shows Adam with a bruise on his torso.

In a video interview with Bild newspaper, Adam, identified as an Israeli citizen, said the main attacker seemed to have a "Syrian dialect".

"I am very sad but at the same time I’m happy that we were able to achieve something with the video," he said, speaking fluent German.

"I am a little afraid now, and disappointed," he said, adding that he nevertheless planned to continue wearing his kippa in Berlin.

"I hope the police will be able to find the attackers soon — the police were very responsive."

The head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Joseph Schuster, said he was "shocked" by the incident. "This case must be met with the full force of the law," he said.

A number of high-profile incidents in recent months have raised alarm bells about a possible resurgence of antiSemitism in Germany from both the far-right and a large influx of predominantly Muslim asylum seekers, since 2015.

Merkel created a new position of commissioner to fight antiSemitism under her new coalition government sworn in in March.

AFP

