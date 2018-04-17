World / Europe

Cambridge Analytica worker alleges data misuse in Brexit campaign

17 April 2018 - 16:14 Agency Staff
The building housing the Cambridge Analytica office is seen in central London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/ HANNAH MCKAY
The building housing the Cambridge Analytica office is seen in central London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/ HANNAH MCKAY

London — Britons’ personal data may have been misused by a pro-Brexit campaign ahead of the 2016 referendum that voted for leaving the EU, a former Cambridge Analytica employee who worked with the Leave.EU group told MPs on Tuesday.

Brittany Kaiser, who stopped working for the British political consultancy in March, said she suspected that data was being shared between businesses owned by Arron Banks, a major funder of Leave.EU, and the campaign for the 2016 EU referendum.

"I now think there is reason to believe that misuse of data was rife among the businesses and campaigns of Arron Banks," Kaiser said in a statement to MPs to accompany her testimony in front of a British parliamentary committee.

"If the personal data of UK citizens who just wanted to buy car insurance was used by GoSkippy and Eldon Insurance for political purposes, as may have been the case, people clearly did not opt in for their data to be used in this way by Leave.EU."

Her claims were denied by Leave.EU as "fake news" and Banks asked for the chance to testify before the committee. Kaiser, who worked at Cambridge Analytica for four years, said she had similar concerns about consent to the use of data from members of the UK Independence Party (Ukip) in the Brexit campaign.

Kaiser, Cambridge Analytica’s former business development director, said she met regularly with representatives of Leave.EU, Ukip and Eldon Insurance over a period of five months as she worked on a sales pitch to win a contract with Leave.EU.

The purpose of her work was to use data "so that we could find the different personality types of individuals who were most likely to engage with the messaging".

Cambridge Analytica issued a statement earlier this month saying it "did not work at all" on the Brexit referendum. "We pitched Leave.EU, Vote Leave and Remain but did not work, paid or unpaid, for any of these entities. We had discussions with Ukip, but these discussions never resulted in a contract," the statement said. "In the end, we were not involved in the referendum in any capacity."

AFP

Facebook faces class action over facial recognition tool

The plaintiffs say automatically tagging of people in photos flouts laws on biometric privacy; Facebook says the tool is well publicised and can be ...
Companies
8 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Useful tool, not useful idiots

Users’ information should be private by default and users should not be allowed to divulge their friends’ information without the ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Social media ‘a menace to society’

Facebook creates ‘bright dings of pseudo-pleasure’ says the man who created the social network’s famous ‘like’ button, ...
Features
5 days ago

Is Facebook too big to fail?

Welcome to the surveillance state, where Facebook has more power in our lives than repressive regimes do
Features
5 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Next big privacy scandal looms at WhatsApp

Facebook’s 1.2bn-strong WhatsApp messaging service is likely to be at the centre of the next data debacle
Opinion
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Saudi Arabia receives four bids for its first ...
World / Middle East
2.
FDA supports experimental epilepsy drug made from ...
World / Americas
3.
Cambridge Analytica worker alleges data misuse in ...
World / Europe
4.
Ethiopia the African economy likely to grow the ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.