World / Europe

3D-printed house created in situ unveiled in France

12 April 2018 - 13:16 Feyi Adegbite
Picture: 123RF Stock Photo
Picture: 123RF Stock Photo

Nantes — Researchers have unveiled what they billed as the world’s first 3D-printed house to serve as a home in the French city of Nantes, with the first tenants due to move in by June.

Academics at the University of Nantes who led the project said it was the first house built in situ for human habitation using a robot 3D-printer. The robot, known as BatiPrint3D, uses a special polymer material that should keep the building insulated effectively for a century.

It took BatiPrint3D about 18 days to complete its part of the work on the house — creating hollow walls that were subsequently filled with concrete for insulation.

"Is this the future? It’s a solution and a constructive principle that is interesting because we create the house directly on site and in addition thanks to the robot, we are able to create walls with complex shapes," said Benôit Furet, a professor who worked on the project.

The 95m², five-room house will be allocated to a local family which qualifies for social housing, authorities said. The Y-shaped home is equipped with multiple sensors that monitor air quality, humidity and temperature, as well as equipment to evaluate and analyse the thermal properties of the building.

Researchers believe this technology will enable tenants to save on energy costs.

Authorities in Nantes are planning further 3D-printed building projects, including a public reception building and a housing estate.

Reuters

US stares down Russia after UN fails to agree on action against Syria

The US has not backed away from threats of missile strikes, despite the risk of triggering a head-on clash with Damascus ally Russia
World
1 day ago

Decolonising education entails a rise in critical literacy to prod at ‘truths’

With Europe long depicted as the centre of the world on maps, a hierarchy of knowledge persists even today, writes Peter Ruddock
Opinion
1 day ago

Mpact modernises for the growing citrus fruit export industry

The newly expanded Port Elizabeth plant to help corrugated cardboard producer increase footprint in citrus industry
Companies
9 hours ago

AI automation a potential route of entry to the telecoms sector

Thanks to AI-enabled automation, setting mobile virtual network operators can be done ‘at a fraction of the cost’
Companies
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Syrian government forces take control of Douma, ...
World / Middle East
2.
3D-printed house created in situ unveiled in ...
World / Europe
3.
Myanmar activists get Mark Zuckerberg’s attention ...
World
4.
Another five African athletes go missing from ...
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.