UK poison victim breaks her silence

London/Moscow — Yulia Skripal made her first public comment on Thursday since being poisoned in Britain in March along with her former Russian agent father Sergei, saying the "entire episode is somewhat disorientating".

The Skripals were discovered slumped on a bench in the city of Salisbury on March 4 in a nerve agent attack that the British government has blamed on Russia, although Moscow denies any involvement.

"I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily. I am grateful for the many messages of goodwill that I have received," Yulia Skripal, 33, said in a statement issued by London police.

"I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you’ll respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence."

Yulia said she wanted to thank the hospital staff treating her and the people who came to her help "when my father and I were incapacitated".

The poisoning attack left the Skripals in a critical condition, but on March 29 the hospital said Yulia was getting better. Officials said her father was still in the intensive care unit.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian state TV and Interfax reported that Yulia had phoned her cousin in Russia, saying she expected to leave hospital soon.

Reuters