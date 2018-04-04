Jeremy Corbyn faces criticism over Passover event

London — British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn risked further souring his relationship with the Jewish community by attending a Passover event with a left-wing Jewish group that has called for the destruction of Israel.

He spent Monday evening at a ritual feast hosted by Jewdas, a group that described Israel in December as a "steaming pile of sewage which needs to be properly disposed of". It called recent protests against Corbyn for failing to tackle anti-Semitism "faux-outrage greased with hypocrisy and opportunism".

A spokesman for Corbyn, a supporter of Palestinian rights and a critic of Israel, said he attended the event in his London constituency in a personal capacity and not in his role as Labour leader.

"He wrote to the Board of Deputies and Jewish Leadership Council last week to ask for an urgent formal meeting to discuss tackling anti-Semitism in the Labour Party and in society," the spokesman said.