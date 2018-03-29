World / Europe

ISLAMIST ATTACK

Macron hails fallen soldier who switched with a woman hostage

29 March 2018 - 06:01 Agency Staff
French President Emmanuel Macron honours the flag-drapped coffin of late Col Arnaud Beltrame in Paris, France, March 28, 2018. Picture: REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron honours the flag-drapped coffin of late Col Arnaud Beltrame in Paris, France, March 28, 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — President Emmanuel Macron led national tributes on Wednesday to the gendarme who switched places with a woman hostage during an attack on a supermarket in southern France last week and was killed by the Islamist gunman.

Col Arnaud Beltrame’s heroism has helped reassure a nation left shaken and in mourning after Moroccan-born Radouane Lakdim’s killing spree — an attack that rekindled a debate over how France deals with suspected Islamists.

Tributes began with a minute’s silence in gendarme barracks across France, before Beltrame’s Tricolor-draped coffin was carried into the courtyard of Les Invalides, a former military hospital, where Macron solemnly addressed the nation.

"To accept to die so the innocent can live: that is the essence of what it means to be a soldier," he said. "Others, even many who are brave, would have wavered or hesitated."

After speaking, Macron posthumously awarded Beltrame the Legion of Honour, France’s highest order of merit.

More than 240 people have been killed since early 2015 in France in attacks carried out by Islamist militants or individuals inspired by Islamist groups. Macron said France would prevail with calm against an "insidious enemy".

Reuters

Man kills three people in France in suspected terrorist shooting spree

French security forces killed the gunman after he carried out three separate attacks in the towns of Carcassonne and Trèbes
World
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Zambia postpones opposition-backed impeachment ...
World / Africa
2.
Civilians die as DRC troops and rebels fight
World / Africa
3.
Egypt pushes for big voter turnout
World / Africa
4.
Poland bolsters defences with US missiles
World / Europe

Related Articles

Man kills three people in France in suspected terrorist shooting spree
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.