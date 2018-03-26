Russia keeps China’s wheels turning

Beijing — Russia kept its spot as the largest crude oil supplier to China in February, data showed on Friday, a role it held in January, and for the past two years on an annual basis.

Russia supplied 5.052-million tonnes, or 1.32-million barrels a day in February, up 17.8% from a year earlier, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed.

Saudi Arabia regained its number two ranking after losing out to Angola in January, with February supplies coming in at 4.635-million tonnes, or 1.21-million barrels a day, down 2.9% year on year but up from 1.01-million barrels a day in January.

The hefty Russian shipments, which gained 21% for the January-February period over a year earlier, came after a second East Siberia-Pacific Ocean (Espo) pipeline started commercial operation in January, with expanded domestic connections in China.

Imports from third-ranking Angola were 973,800 barrels a day, up 14.7% from a year earlier.

Shipments from Brazil recorded the fastest growth among major suppliers, coming in at 2.4-million tonnes or 626,160 barrels a day, up 54% on year, the data showed.

China’s total crude oil imports in February fell sharply from January’s record as independent refineries curbed buying amid worries about new tax rules.

The lower imports also came as refineries eased up on buying ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February, when manufacturing plants shut for two weeks.

Imports from the US were 909,117 tonnes, or 237,020 barrels a day in February, down from 472,500 barrels a day in January.

US shipments, which benefited from oil cartel Opec’s supply cuts and rebounding crude oil prices, averaged 153,000 barrels a day in 2017.

State-run Sinopec, Asia’s top refiner, said in February it expected to boost its US crude oil imports in 2018 to more than 10-million tonnes, or 200,000 barrels a day.

Friday’s data showed China’s imports from Iran fell nearly 28% in February on a year earlier, to about 474,400 barrels a day.

State-run Chinese buyers have extended annual supply deals for 2018 with Iran, said an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter, with total volumes steady from 2017 at about 550,000 barrels a day.

Chinese imports of Iranian oil held largely flat in 2017 at about 623,000 barrels a day. The amount exceeded term volumes as companies lifted cargoes from oilfield investments in Iran that are outside the regular supply contracts.

Reuters