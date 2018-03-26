World / Europe

Eurozone ‘rainy-day fund’ could help members in crisis times, says IMF chief Christine Lagarde

26 March 2018 - 14:22 Agency Staff
Christine Lagarde. Picture: REUTERS
Berlin — Eurozone countries should set up a “rainy-day fund” that could cushion members when they hit economic hard times, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

“For a relatively modest cost … a central fiscal capacity could reduce the negative effects on output by more than 50%,” during a crisis, Lagarde said in Berlin, citing findings by IMF researchers.

Countries could pay about 0.35% of their annual GDP into the common pot, which would pay out in times of need — on condition they upheld strict spending rules.

Lagarde said that “in extreme circumstances, the fund would be allowed to borrow” if it needed more financial heft to back struggling nations.

The former French finance minister’s proposals throw the IMF’s weight into a mounting discussion about how to buttress the 19-country eurozone.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised voters he would renew the currency area and equip it with a centrally managed common budget, after years of crisis hobbled growth and sent unemployment soaring.

But although he hopes for support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s new government, smaller fiscally conservative countries like the Netherlands and Finland fear a joint promise of support would encourage bad behaviour.

Governments could spend more recklessly if they knew they were insured against financial difficulties, critics said, a problem known to economists as “moral hazard”.

Those are “legitimate fears”, Lagarde acknowledged.

However, “transfers from the fund should be conditional on a member’s compliance with EU fiscal rules”, which limit how much debt national capitals can take on and how large a deficit they can run.

The IMF chief said it was urgent to put tools in place now before a crisis hits.

Many observers have pointed to a window of opportunity for eurozone reforms that could close by the next European parliament elections in May 2019.

Looking back to the eurozone’s financial crisis, Lagarde said “mechanisms were not in place, we were racing against the clock” in cases, such as Greece’s repeated bail-outs.

Governments could also make a common crisis-fighting fund conditional on progress in other areas, such as banking-sector reform, she said.

But there should be a “meeting of the minds” among leaders as soon as possible, Lagarde said.

“Give the arrival point, agree on the general principle, give a timeline, and deliver … so that there is a sense of progress and some optimism that is so badly needed,” she said.

“Markets, investors, observers would know there is a collective determination to deal with moments of crisis” after such an agreement,” Lagarde said.

As for actually implementing the reforms, “if it’s a matter of five years, then so be it”.

AFP

Asia-Pacific and European cities top the ranks of costliest abodes

A weakening dollar meant no US city was among the 10 most expensive
8 days ago

FT COLUMN: In a trade war Germany is the weakest link

The eurozone’s beggar-thy-neighbour trade strategy is clearly unsustainable as it has made the bloc vulnerable to the US’s protectionist ...
7 days ago

FT COLUMN: Central banks should not be tempted by the good old days

If a return to ‘normal’ means the pre-financial crisis norm, there are many ways in which that differs from today, writes Martin Sandbu
9 days ago

While broadly more optimistic, the OECD warns of trade tensions and Brexit

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development upgrades its outlook for the G-20 to 3.9% for 2018 and 2019
13 days ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.