Detained former Catalan leader faces extradition to Spain

He had been detained near a section of the A7 highway near the Danish border, police said.

They did not say exactly where Puigdemont, who had been living in Brussels since late October, was being held but the Spanish press said he was at a police station in the nearby town of Schuby.

German magazine Focus said that Spanish intelligence had informed the federal police that Puigdemont was on his way from Finland to Germany.

He had arrived in Finland on Thursday to meet parliamentarians and attend a conference.

It is not clear if Puigdemont will be immediately extradited.

The Spanish prosecutor’s office said on Sunday it was working closely with counterparts in Germany and EU agency Eurojust to provide all the information needed to make the European arrest warrant for Puigdemont effective. The European arrest warrant system in place since 2004 makes it easier for EU countries to demand the extradition from other EU states of people wanted for crimes, and removes political decision making from the process.

EU countries issue thousands of such warrants each year.

Puigdemont could take his case to Germany’s highest court, which blocked the extradition to Spain on an EU arrest warrant of a German-Syrian al-Qaeda suspect in 2005.

The case of Mamoun Darkazanli sparked a judicial row between the two countries after Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court refused to turn him over, saying that EU extradition laws designed to speed up the delivery of suspects between member states violated German citizens’ rights.

Puigdemont had previously made clear his preference to fight the extradition process from Belgium, where the former Catalan leader was heading at the time of his detention, according to Puigdemont’s spokesman, Joan Maria Pique.

"The president was going to Belgium to put himself, as always, at the disposal of Belgian justice," Pique said.

The Spanish Supreme Court issued an international arrest warrant against Puigdemont in 2017 but withdrew it in December to avoid the risk of Belgian authorities granting him asylum. Leaving Belgium exposed him again to the risk of arrest.

Spain’s Supreme Court ruled on Friday that 25 Catalan leaders would be tried for rebellion, embezzlement or disobeying the state. Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena also sent five separatist leaders to pretrial jail. Their detention sparked protests across Catalonia.

Reuters