Death toll keeps rising in Siberian mall fire

Moscow — The death toll from a fire in a Russian shopping mall has reached 56 people, the Investigative Committee, the state body that handles major crimes, said on Monday.

The committee also said 44 people hurt in the fire had sought medical help — 10 people were still in hospital.

The fire, in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, is one of the deadliest in Russia since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

It swept through the upper floors of the mall where a cinema complex and children’s play area were located.

Russian emergency services said the fire, which started on Sunday afternoon, had been extinguished but that rescuers were struggling to reach the upper floors because the roof of the building had collapsed.

More than a dozen people were still unaccounted for. People posted appeals on social media seeking news of their relatives or friends. Authorities set up a centre in a school near the mall to deal with inquiries from people seeking missing family members.

Video footage from inside the mall showed a group of people in a smoke-filled staircase trying to smash a fire exit door, which was jammed.

Russia’s Channel One television station reported that some people had jumped from upper windows of the mall to escape the flames.

Russian state investigators said four people had been detained for the fire, including the owners and lessees of outlets inside the mall. The Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said it was trying to bring in the mall’s principal owner for questioning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, elected to a new term last weekend, spoke by telephone to the governor of the Kemerovo region and with to head of the Emergencies Ministry.

The Russian president "expressed his deep condolences to the relatives and loved ones of those who died", the Kremlin said.

