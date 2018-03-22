Howls of outrage as post-Brexit UK passports to be made by French firm

London — The UK’s new blue, post-EU passports are set to be made by a Paris-based firm, the Daily Telegraph newspaper said on Thursday, in what leading Brexit supporters called a "national humiliation".

The newspaper said the next contract to produce British passports would be awarded to Gemalto, while the head of UK manufacturer De La Rue said he had been told his company had lost out to the Franco-Dutch firm.

De La Rue boss Martin Sutherland said it was "disappointing and surprising" that "this icon of British identity" would be manufactured by a foreign company.

"We’ve had that confirmed to us by the home office," he told BBC radio in reference to the UK’s interior ministry, although the government said the process had not concluded.

Sutherland said he wanted to invite British Prime Minister Theresa May to his factory and ask her to explain "why they think this is a sensible decision to offshore the manufacture of a British icon".

The Daily Telegraph said Gemalto undercut other bids by about £50m.

Priti Patel, a figurehead of the pro-Brexit campaign in the UK’s 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU, said: "The return of our iconic blue passport will re-establish the British identity.

"But to be putting the job in the hands of the French is simply astonishing. It is a national humiliation," the former cabinet minister told The Sun newspaper.

The return of blue British passports in place of standard burgundy EU ones is seen as a hugely symbolic reclamation of UK sovereignty for those backing the UK’s exit from the bloc.

UK passports had dark blue covers from 1921. But Britain switched to burgundy from 1988, in common with other passports of what was then the European Community.

Britain is set to leave the EU in March 2019. The new passport production contract starts in October 2019.

A spokesperson for May’s Downing Street office said: "We are still in the process of running a fair and open competition to ensure that the new contract delivers a high-quality product that offers the best value for money for the taxpayer."

Passport-maker Gemalto declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

The Best for Britain campaign group, which wants to keep the door to EU membership open, hit out at Brexit supporters unhappy at passports being produced by a foreign company.

"All these Brexiteers claim to be champions of global free trade until it doesn’t work out for their interests — at which point they magically transform into angry isolationists who don’t back British firms to compete around the world," a spokesperson said.

AFP