Bank of England to keep its main interest rate unchanged at 0.5%

London — The Bank of England (BoE) said on Thursday that it had decided to keep its main interest rate at 0.5%, as it weighed high UK inflation against Brexit uncertainty.

"Our monetary policy committee (MPC) has voted by a majority of seven to two to maintain the bank rate at 0.5%," said a statement following a regular meeting.

The MPC added that it was maintaining the amount of cash stimulus pumping around the UK economy at £445bn. While the BoE sat tight this time around, minutes of the meeting that ended on Wednesday firmed up market expectations that it will raise its key rate by a quarter-point at its next gathering in May.

The central bank noted that "tightening of monetary policy ... will be appropriate to return inflation" to its 2% target.

Regarding Brexit, the minutes said that "developments regarding the UK’s withdrawal from the EU — and, in particular, the reaction of households, businesses and asset prices to them — remain the most significant influence on, and source of uncertainty about, the economic outlook".

Britain’s annual inflation rate slowed to 2.7% in February as food and transport costs rose by less than one year ago, official data showed on Tuesday, but remains far above the target level. In addition, official data this week showing that British wages growth is catching up with overall inflation has cemented expectations of an interest rate hike to 0.75% in May.

"We still think that the MPC will hike interest rates in May," Paul Hollingsworth, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, said following Thursday’s announcement. "And if the economy continues to surprise on the upside ... that should allow the MPC to raise interest rates twice more before the end of this year."

Official data on Thursday showed that British retail sales rebounded in February from the previous month, boosted by growth in food and online purchases. The UK’s unemployment rate has meanwhile dipped, reverting to the lowest level since 1975, after a brief rise.

"BoE faces a delicate balancing act," said Ben Brettell, senior economist at Hargreaves Lansdown. "Inflation seems to be falling back towards the target of 2%, as the effect of the weaker pound starts to filter out of the calculation. But a pick-up in wage growth points to an erosion of slack in the labour market. This raises the prospect that a wage-price spiral could push inflation back up in future. Throw in a hefty dose of Brexit-related uncertainty and it’s easy to see why the committee is divided at present."

British inflation jumped last year and remains at an elevated level after Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016. The Brexit referendum pushed down the pound, in turn hiking the cost of imported goods.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is in Brussels for a summit where the remaining 27 EU members are expected, on Friday, to approve a post-Brexit transition period and adopt guidelines for talks on future relations including a trade deal.

Britain is on course to formally depart the bloc in March 2019.

