Russia has stockpiles of nerve agent, says Boris Johnson

London — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Russia had been stockpiling the nerve agent used to poison a Russian former double agent in the UK and had been investigating how such weapons could be used in assassinations.

Britain has said Russia used the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok to attack Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the first known offensive use of such a weapon on European soil since the Second World War.

"We actually have evidence within the last 10 years that Russia has not only been investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purposes of assassination, but has also been creating and stockpiling Novichok," Johnson said on BBC.

Britain and Russia have both expelled 23 diplomats over the attack as relations between the two countries crash to a post-Cold War low.

Skripal, a former colonel in the Russian military intelligence who betrayed dozens of Russian agents to Britain, and his daughter are fighting for their lives after they were found collapsed on a bench in the city of Salisbury two weeks ago.

Officials of the world’s chemical-weapons watchdog will arrive in Britain on Monday to investigate the samples used in the attack. The results should be known in about two weeks, Britain’s foreign ministry said.

The ministry said that if Russia has been stockpiling nerve agents this would amount to a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, of which Moscow is a signatory.

Russia’s ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, said his country had destroyed its reserves of such substances and a British research laboratory could be the source of the nerve agent used in the attack.

Johnson dismissed those claims and said Russia’s reaction "was not the response of a country that really believes itself to be innocent".

