World / Europe

CHEMICAL WEAPONS

Russia has stockpiles of nerve agent, says Boris Johnson

19 March 2018 - 06:19 Agency Staff
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW MATTHEWS
- British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW MATTHEWS
Image:

London — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Russia had been stockpiling the nerve agent used to poison a Russian former double agent in the UK and had been investigating how such weapons could be used in assassinations.

Britain has said Russia used the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok to attack Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the first known offensive use of such a weapon on European soil since the Second World War.

"We actually have evidence within the last 10 years that Russia has not only been investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purposes of assassination, but has also been creating and stockpiling Novichok," Johnson said on BBC.

Britain and Russia have both expelled 23 diplomats over the attack as relations between the two countries crash to a post-Cold War low.

Skripal, a former colonel in the Russian military intelligence who betrayed dozens of Russian agents to Britain, and his daughter are fighting for their lives after they were found collapsed on a bench in the city of Salisbury two weeks ago.

Officials of the world’s chemical-weapons watchdog will arrive in Britain on Monday to investigate the samples used in the attack. The results should be known in about two weeks, Britain’s foreign ministry said.

The ministry said that if Russia has been stockpiling nerve agents this would amount to a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, of which Moscow is a signatory.

Russia’s ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, said his country had destroyed its reserves of such substances and a British research laboratory could be the source of the nerve agent used in the attack.

Johnson dismissed those claims and said Russia’s reaction "was not the response of a country that really believes itself to be innocent".

Reuters

France, Germany and US join UK in condemnation of Russian nerve-agent attack

In a rare joint statement, the four world powers want Russia to provide ‘full and complete disclosure’ of its Novichok nerve poison ...
World
3 days ago

FT COLUMN: Hard-headed deterrence is the antidote to Putin’s poison

The Russian president, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel has learnt, is as brazen in private discussions as in his public pronouncements, writes ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Theresa May says ‘highly likely’ Russia behind spy’s poisoning

Britain may conclude that the case is an ‘unlawful use of force’ by Russia, which Moscow dismisses as a ‘circus show’
World
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Russia has stockpiles of nerve agent, says Boris ...
World / Europe
2.
Critics condemn Trump's 'dangerous' axing of FBI ...
World / Americas
3.
Turkish troops oust Kurds from Afrin in Syria
World / Middle East
4.
Russians are ‘being forced to vote’ to save Putin ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

FT COLUMN: Hard-headed deterrence is the antidote to Putin’s poison
Opinion / Columnists

Vladimir Putin faces the horror of a bit of a World Cup boycott
World / Europe

Theresa May says ‘highly likely’ Russia behind spy’s poisoning
World / Europe

UK expels 23 Russian diplomats over nerve-agent attack on former spy
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.