Washington’s tougher stance on Russia likely to escalate

Trump exasperated

While there was a sense at the White House that there has been a hardening of Trump’s view toward Russia, at least for now, it was unclear whether this represented a long-term shift.

A senior administration official said there was some feeling that the goodwill Trump extended toward Russia when he took over has not been reciprocated and that the Russians do not want to have good relations with the US. This has exasperated Trump, who instructed his team to make sure the US appeared to be in solidarity with Britain over the nerve-agent attack.

Eugene Rumer, a former US national intelligence officer for Russia, suggested Trump’s approach may ultimately be guided by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Russia meddled in the election campaign. The Kremlin denies interfering. Mueller is also investigating any potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow officials, something Trump denies.

"My hypothesis is ... the White House stance on Russia is going to be determined to a large extent by how much they think the investigation threatens their political position," Rumer said.

Officials from multiple US agencies discussed next steps at a meeting on Thursday, with one aim being to avoid personally attacking Putin and taking in-your-face steps that could prompt retaliation.

In announcing Thursday’s sanctions, US officials made clear more would follow. "This is just one of a series of ongoing actions we’re taking to counter Russian aggression," one US official told reporters. "There will be more to come, and we’re going to continue to employ our resources to combat malicious Russian activity and respond to nefarious attacks."

Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre on March 4 after being exposed to what the British authorities have identified as a military-grade, Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Another US official attributed the sharper edge to US policy to increasingly brazen behaviour by Russia in cyberspace and on the ground, culminating in the Salisbury attack.

This US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also pointed to Russia’s refusal to restrain Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the role of Russian "mercenaries" in Syria, now entering its eighth year of civil war.

The official said it was unclear if Trump himself saw Russia as an adversary, but suggested Putin may have "over-played his hand" by leaving Russian fingerprints on the hacking, the chemical attack, the deployment of ground-launched cruise missiles which the US says violate an arms control treaty, and a March 1 speech on "invincible" Russian weaponry.

"If the president felt like Putin was one-upping him, not to mention stealing the limelight, then it wouldn’t be surprising that he would react," the official said.

While more sanctions are expected, it was not clear if the Trump policy toward Russia was changing, especially given Trump’s unpredictability, said a third official, who is involved in talks on next steps. As the official said, "Tomorrow is another day,"

Reuters