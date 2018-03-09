World / Europe

UK VISIT

Saudi’s crown prince promises interfaith dialogue

09 March 2018 - 06:36 Agency Staff
The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman arrives at Lambeth Palace in London, Britain, March 8 2018. Picture: REUTERS
The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman arrives at Lambeth Palace in London, Britain, March 8 2018. Picture: REUTERS

London — Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met the head of the Anglican church in London on Thursday, promising to promote interfaith dialogue as part of his domestic reforms, the British faith leader’s office said.

The prince is making an official visit to London to promote Saudi Arabia as a tolerant, modernising economy and to build a wider new trade and investment relationship with Britain, a long-term defence and security ally.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, leader of the Anglican Communion of millions of Christians globally, received the crown prince at Lambeth Palace in central London, where the two talked for an hour. "The crown prince made a strong commitment to promote the flourishing of those of different faith traditions, and to interfaith dialogue within the kingdom and beyond," a statement from Lambeth Palace read.

Freedom of religion

"The archbishop shared his concern about limits placed on Christian worship in … Saudi Arabia, and highlighted the importance for leaders of all faiths to support freedom of religion or belief, drawing on the experience of the UK."

The men viewed a selection of early texts from the Christian, Muslim and Jewish faiths, including fragments of a Q’uran manuscript found in a Birmingham University library in 2015 that are thought to be among the world’s oldest.

Welby also "voiced his distress" at the humanitarian situation in Yemen, the statement read. A Saudi-led coalition is fighting a war in Yemen in which 10,000 people have died and 8.3-million people have been left dependent on food aid. Protests over the Yemen war have jarred with a warm welcome from the British government during the visit to London. On Wednesday the prince met Queen Elizabeth for lunch and later agreed to boost trade ties by £65bn in a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Earlier this week, he also met Coptic Pope Tawadros II at Cairo’s largest Coptic cathedral, amid efforts by the Gulf Arab kingdom to shed its reputation as a global exporter of an ultraconservative brand of Islam that critics say has inspired Islamist militants worldwide.

Promoting a more moderate form of Islam is one of the more ambitious promises made by the prince under plans to transform Saudi and reduce its reliance on oil.

Reuters

Saudi Arabia to build home-grown defence industry — with Western allies

Western companies were energetically exploring deals at an arms fair in Riyadh this week, with Saudi ready to work with Russia and Turkey, to ...
World
6 days ago

Israel and Saudi Arabia warn Iran over ‘encroachment’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells a global security conference it’s time to confront the Islamic republic 
World
18 days ago

Saudi Arabia to release high-profile figures proven not guilty

The attorney-general will also release those who have agreed to financial settlements with the government, which so far total $107bn
World
1 month ago

Dozens dead in Yemeni conflicts

Two days of conflict in the interim capital of Aden has claimed the lives of at least 36 fighters, while a deadly suicide bombing hit a UAE-backed ...
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
US unemployment expected to hit 17-year low, ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump set for historic meeting with North Korea’s ...
World / Americas
3.
UN official and former priests among ‘communist ...
World / Asia
4.
Meghan Markle baptised in private ahead of royal ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Saudi Arabia to build home-grown defence industry — with Western allies
World / Middle East

THE FT COLUMN: Saudi Arabia’s reform drive is bold, yet fraught with risk
Opinion / Columnists

Saudi Arabia outlines $19bn private-sector stimulus package
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.