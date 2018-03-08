World / Europe

EU takes action on UK import racket

08 March 2018 - 17:32 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Brussels — The EU launched legal action against Britain on Thursday to recover €2.7bn in lost customs duties after London allegedly ignored a scam by importers.

The bloc’s fraud watchdog said in 2017 that Britain turned a blind eye to the rampant use of fake invoices and customs claims by Chinese importers for textiles and footwear.

The launch of the so-called infringement action threatens to inflame tense negotiations between Britain and the EU on their trade and customs relations after Brexit in 2019.

"Today, the European Commission decided to send a letter of formal notice to the UK because it refuses to make customs duties available to the EU budget, as required by EU law," the commission said. Britain now has the right to reply to the allegations by the European Commission, the 28-nation EU’s executive and enforcement arm. If Brussels is still not satisfied it can eventually take the case to the European Court of Justice.

The EU said the March 2017 report by its anti-fraud office revealed that importers had "evaded a large amount of customs duties by using fictitious and false invoices and incorrect customs value declarations.

"Further inspections brought to light a dramatic increase of that undervaluation fraud scheme operating through the hub in the UK between 2011 and 2017," it said. But Britain failed to take action "despite having been informed of the risks".

"The commission calculates that the infringement of EU legislation by the UK resulted in losses to the EU budget amounting to €2.7bn," it said.

Last year the British government rejected the report and insisted Britain was tough on fraud.

Britain has said it will leave the EU’s customs union and single market after Brexit in favour of a new arrangement whose shape will be determined in negotiations in coming months.

EU 0resident Donald Tusk on Wednesday rebuffed British Prime Minister Theresa May’s hopes of the "deepest possible" post-Brexit trading relations, saying a standard free trade deal was the most Britain could get given its own conditions.

AFP

Steel industry under severe strain

US president Donald Trump’s announcement of punitive tariffs on steel and aluminium imports has added to the burden the SA steel industry is already ...
Features
13 hours ago

EU’s response to Trump’s war talk: your Levi’s and bourbon are in our crosshairs

The EU is considering ways to strike back against the US president’s threatened steel and aluminium tariffs, with plans to hit flagship US products
World
1 day ago

China does not want trade war but is ready to hit back

Beijing says it will not sit idle if US steel-tariff measures affect its interests
World
3 days ago

Ailing sugar industry needs policy sweetener against bitter dumping pill

Impending tax places focus on agricultural commodity’s enormous potential outside its use in food and drink, write Katishi Masemola and ...
Opinion
16 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
DRC will approve disputed mining code, but miners ...
World / Africa
2.
French firms that pay women less than men will ...
World / Europe
3.
EU takes action on UK import racket
World / Europe
4.
UK to take ‘robust’ action for poisoning of ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

China will make ‘a justified and necessary response’ in event of US trade war
World / Asia

Japan’s economy grew a lot faster than initially estimated — but no policy ...
World / Asia

Yet another dangerous eruption from Mt Trump
News & Fox / Trending

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.