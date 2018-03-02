Mobile on the moon, and smart vests for pooches: top picks from Barcelona

Berlin/Paris — After four days, thousands of stalls, 2,300 companies exhibiting, and more than 100,000m² of floor space to traverse, here are some of the more interesting gadgets from this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

4G on the moon

The moon will soon get a faster mobile network than parts of the UK and Germany.

Vodafone is working with Nokia Bell Labs to set up a 4G base station on the moon. This is to support a mission spearheaded by German company PTScientists, which are sending a lunar lander and two rovers to Apollo 17’s landing site — the last place humans set foot on the moon more than 45 years ago.

The 4G network helps the solar-powered rovers, developed with Volkswagen’s Audi, to save energy to transmit HD video, images and data back to a base station on the lunar lander (and then on to Earth) while driving.

"Using LTE to transmit data back to our lander means we can drive further and use the power we save to do even more science on the moon," said Robert Boehme, the chief executive officer of PTScientists.