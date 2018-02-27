In record-breaking year, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund passes $1-trillion mark
The Oslo-based investor says the 2017 return was equivalent to $131bn, or 13.7%
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund delivered its biggest return on record in 2017, capping a year in which it passed the $1-trillion mark and shocked markets by proposing to drop oil and gas stocks.
Not since the fund was created at the end of the last century has it made more money in a single year, measured in kroner, the Oslo-based investor said on Tuesday. The 2017 return was equivalent to $131bn, or 13.7%.
The fund’s growing exposure to the stock market means that returns may be more volatile in the future, CEO Yngve Slyngstad said at a media conference in the Norwegian capital.
Owning on average 1.4% of the world’s listed stocks, the fund largely follows indexes but has leeway for some active management. It’s in the process of raising the share of stocks in its portfolio to 70% to improve returns. It’s also increasing its influence in areas such as executive pay, corporate corruption and sustainable investing.
"The fund’s cumulative return since inception has passed 4,000-billion kroner. One out of four kroner of return was generated in 2017, after a very strong year for the fund," Slyngstad said in the statement.
The 13.7% return was generated in a year characterised by the biggest stock-market boom in eight years. The development pushed stocks closer to a 70% target.
The fund’s stock portfolio rose 19.4% in the year, while fixed-income investments gained 3.3% and real-estate grew 7.5%. It held 66.6% in stocks at the end of 2017, 30.8% in bonds and 2.6% in real-estate.
Its biggest equity investments in 2017 were Apple, Nestle and Royal Dutch Shell, while its largest fixed-income holdings were US, Japanese and German government bonds.
The fund has also moved more into emerging markets over the past few years to raise returns and Norway is currently looking into whether it should buy private equity and infrastructure.
The government withdrew 61-billion kroner from the fund in 2017, after tumbling oil prices forced its first-ever withdrawals in 2016.
Meanwhile, Slyngstad said it would continue to invest in the UK no matter what the outcome of Brexit talks.
“We remain a long-term and committed investor in the U.K. in all asset classes,” Slyngstad said.
“We have a substantial real estate portfolio in London and we have a substantial investment in the equity markets and the fixed income markets,” he said. “And these will remain at about the same level no matter what the event with regards to these political discussions will be.”
Bloomberg
