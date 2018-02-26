Britain’s opposition Labour party ‘backs customs union’

London — Britain’s opposition Labour party will back a new customs union with the EU, its Brexit policy chief said — a move that would make commerce with the bloc easier but limit the country’s ability to get other trade deals.

Keir Starmer said on Sunday that his party had agreed that if it wins power it should negotiate a new union with the bloc and that Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May faced a potential rebellion over her position on the issue.

"Crunch time is now coming for the prime minister because the majority in parliament does not back her approach to a customs union and … will be heard sooner rather than later," he said. Starmer’s comments, in a BBC television interview, came before a speech by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday when he is expected to clarify the party’s Brexit stance.

The Conservatives are deeply divided over what sort of relationship should be built between the EU and the world’s sixth-largest economy after Britain leaves the bloc in 2019.