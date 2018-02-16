George Soros accused of undue influence by some EU lawmakers

Frankfurt — Billionaire investor and activist George Soros has met a European Central Bank (ECB) director to argue for closer eurozone integration, prompting criticism from some EU lawmakers who fear he is exerting undue influence on a sensitive political issue.

The Hungarian-born financier is a veteran advocate of European unity whose championing of liberal causes over decades has earned him many enemies, including Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and some Brexit supporters.

Soros held a private meeting on November 14 with Benôit Coeuré, a member of the six-strong board that steers ECB policy, to discuss "euro-area deepening", according to a part of Coeuré’s diary published on Thursday.

Soros requested the meeting, which was also attended by a representative of his hedge fund and another ECB official, to discuss a common eurozone budget and treasury, a source close to the matter said. Germany has led opposition in the EU to a common budget, fearing it would end up footing the bill for heavily indebted governments in southern Europe.

"I think it’s illegitimate of Mr Soros to instrumentalise the ECB for his own political purposes," Bernd Lucke, a German conservative member of the European parliament, said on Friday.