Theresa May aims to win over feuding cabinet and EU
The British leader's ‘Road to Brexit’ speeches aim to clear up confusion and infighting over divorce from Europe
London — Prime Minister Theresa May will attempt to unite her feuding cabinet and convince a sceptical EU that Britain knows what it wants from Brexit in speeches over the next few weeks.
Britain is hoping to seal a transition deal in March to smooth its exit from the EU, and reach agreement on a long-term trade agreement later in 2018.
Brussels has said a transition deal is not a certainty and that London has to clarify what it wants from the EU.
May’s government will aim to address that in a series of six speeches by the prime minister and other senior ministers in the next few weeks that her office dubbed The Road to Brexit.
The speeches would show people "how this new relationship will benefit communities in every part of our country", a source in May’s office said.
A BMG poll for the Independent showed on Sunday 74% of Britons were unclear about May’s overall Brexit strategy.
May also needs to unite a cabinet and Conservative Party, still deeply split between those who voted for Brexit in 2016 and those who did not, behind a single vision for Britain’s future outside the EU.
May will host senior ministers at her country residence, Chequers, to try to broker an agreement between the different factions in her cabinet.
May’s first speech, to be delivered at a conference in Munich on Saturday, will set out the security relationship Britain wants with the EU.
She will deliver another setting out Britain’s future partnership on a date yet to be announced. Foreign minister Boris Johnson, a leading Brexit advocate, will begin the series with a speech on Wednesday, described by May’s office as a "rallying cry to those on both sides of the Brexit debate".
Brexit minister David Davis will outline how Britain’s businesses can maintain their global reputation after Brexit in an as yet unscheduled speech.
Trade minister Liam Fox and cabinet minister David Lidington will also give speeches.
Finance minister Philip Hammond, seen as the most pro-EU member of May’s cabinet, will not give a speech.
Conservative MP and prominent critic of May’s EU exit strategy, Anna Soubry, warned on Sunday that the type of Brexit the government was seeking did not have majority support in parliament, which will get a say on the final exit deal.
Reuters
