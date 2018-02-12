Theresa May aims to win over feuding cabinet and EU

London — Prime Minister Theresa May will attempt to unite her feuding cabinet and convince a sceptical EU that Britain knows what it wants from Brexit in speeches over the next few weeks.

Britain is hoping to seal a transition deal in March to smooth its exit from the EU, and reach agreement on a long-term trade agreement later in 2018.

Brussels has said a transition deal is not a certainty and that London has to clarify what it wants from the EU.

May’s government will aim to address that in a series of six speeches by the prime minister and other senior ministers in the next few weeks that her office dubbed The Road to Brexit.

The speeches would show people "how this new relationship will benefit communities in every part of our country", a source in May’s office said.