World / Europe

‘Large strawberry-sized’ flawless diamond to be sold by Sotheby’s

The diamond is the only stone larger than 100 carats to have been given the highest grades in every criteria by the Gemological Institute of America

09 February 2018 - 14:13 Mark Hanrahan
An assistant holds a 102.34 carat white diamond at Sotheby's auction house in London, Britain February 8, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY
An assistant holds a 102.34 carat white diamond at Sotheby's auction house in London, Britain February 8, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

London — A flawless diamond, the size of a large strawberry, is expected to fetch a world record price when it comes to market at Sotheby’s in London later in February.

Weighing just more than 102 carats, the round, brilliant white stone is smaller than a 118-carat oval diamond sold in Hong Kong in 2013, which currently holds the record price per carat.

But Sotheby’s, which also handled that Hong Kong sale, expects the smaller stone’s rarity and high quality to attract an even higher price.

"That [stone sold in Hong Kong] fetched $260,000 a carat, currently the world record for any colourless diamond. This one being a round brilliant cut — the asking price will be north of that," Patti Wong, chairperson of Sotheby’s Diamonds, said.

The diamond is the only stone over 100 carats to have been given the highest grades in every criteria by the Gemological Institute of America, which judges a precious stone’s quality, Sotheby’s said.

It has not disclosed the asking price for the stone, which will be sold in a private sale.

Reuters

An assistant holds a 102.34 carat white diamond at Sotheby's auction house in London, Britain February 8, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY
An assistant holds a 102.34 carat white diamond at Sotheby's auction house in London, Britain February 8, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Sierra Leone adjusts expectations, sells enormous Peace Diamond on second attempt

The entire $6.5m fetched will go to the government for development projects, which Rapaport Group says is a first
World
2 months ago

Letseng in Lesotho produces two enormous stones for Gem Diamonds

One of the gems is a 110 carat D colour type IIa diamond, which contains very little or no nitrogen atoms and is the most expensive of all diamonds
Business
1 month ago

The Gem Diamonds 910-carat diamond is the fifth largest in history

The diamond is the size of two golf balls, and is expected to fetch up to $50m; Laurence Graff’s Graff Diamonds is Gem Diamonds’ biggest ...
Business
24 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Two Koreas shake hands at Olympic Games, but ...
World / Asia
2.
Rand Paul forces temporary US government shutdown ...
World / Americas
3.
‘Large strawberry-sized’ flawless diamond to be ...
World / Europe
4.
World shares take another blow on soaring ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.