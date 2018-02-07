World / Europe

Merkel agrees to coalition with Social Democrats, ‘in principle’

07 February 2018 - 12:29 Andreas Rinke and Paul Carrel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel . Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI
German Chancellor Angela Merkel . Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI

Berlin — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) agreed "in principle" to a coalition deal on Wednesday, sources involved in the talks said, taking Europe’s economic powerhouse a step closer to a new government.

"In principle, it’s done," said one of the sources, adding 15 lead negotiators were still meeting.

The agreement will lift much of the uncertainty that has weakened Germany’s role in international affairs and raised questions about how long Merkel will stay in her job. However, any deal is subject to approval by the SPD’s 464,000 members in a postal ballot before their party can move ahead and join another coalition with Merkel after serving as her junior partner from 2013.

News of a deal will bring some relief to investors and partner countries, who had been concerned by Merkel’s failure to cobble together a government for more than four months at a time when Europe is facing multiple challenges — including the need for eurozone reform and Britain’s departure from the EU.

A negotiating source said the SPD would get the foreign, finance and labour ministries under the deal.

Mass-selling daily newspaper Bild reported that Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) would get the economy and defence ministries and her Bavarian ally Horst Seehofer would become interior minister.

The conservative bloc and the SPD began talks about renewing their alliance after Merkel’s coalition talks with two smaller parties collapsed last November. Both camps face waning support.

On Monday, an Insa poll showed support for the SPD dropping to 17%, below its election result of 20.5%. The conservatives slipped to 30.5%, suggesting there would be no majority for a "grand coalition" if an election were held now.

The SPD initially vowed to rebuild in opposition before changing course and negotiating with Merkel, a U-turn that has divided the party, with its youth wing particularly vocal in opposition to another grand coalition.

The two blocs had aimed to strike a deal on Sunday, but extended that deadline as they grappled with reforms to health insurance reform and employment policy demanded by the SPD, which promised members it would negotiate until the conservatives squealed.

SPD negotiator Carsten Schneider said during the final stretch of talks that the agreement was "no masterpiece".

SPD delegates voted only narrowly last month to begin formal coalition talks with Merkel’s conservatives. Germany could face a new election or an unprecedented minority government if SPD members vote down the final coalition deal.

Reuters

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Pricey sugar pills work better than cheap sugar pills, scientists say

Raymond Zondo will finally force Jacob Zuma to explain his latest Cabinet reshuffle, and Gupta lieutenant pays Anoj Singh’s bill
Opinion
12 days ago

OVERHEARD AT DAVOS: A bag full of investments for you, and for you, and you…

Instead of surrendering to wrong-headed policies, the Davos lobby should find a way to be more convincing about better policies
Opinion
12 days ago

Bullish business confidence in Germany bodes well for growth and Angela Merkel

The main support came from manufacturing and wholesaling, while sentiment worsened in construction and retailing
World
13 days ago

US team takes Trumpism to Davos

Officials hit back at suggestions globalisation is being undermined
World
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
UK government and unions to consult on employment ...
World / Europe
2.
Trump to throw old-school military parade, in the ...
World / Americas
3.
Lawyer for Raila Odinga has left Kenya after ...
World / Africa
4.
Merkel agrees to coalition with Social Democrats, ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

OVERHEARD AT DAVOS: Globalisation and capitalism are introduced to populism
Opinion / Columnists

FT COLUMN: Donald Trump and the many meanings of genius
Opinion

FT COLUMN: A German coalition deal to radically reshape Europe
Opinion / Columnists

Merkel’s conservatives and Social Democrats pledge to work closely with France
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.