Eurozone’s factories roar into 2018 while Britain’s flag

IHS Markit’s January final manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for the eurozone was 59.6, matching an earlier preliminary reading but below December’s 60.6 — which was the highest since the survey began in June 1997.

Indicating February would also be a busy month, new orders growth was at a near record pace as was employment. Firms also built up a solid backlog of work and were their most optimistic in at least five-and-a-half years.

Among the four biggest economies, PMIs were close to record highs in Germany and Italy and among the best for 17 years and a decade in France and Spain respectively.

But the biggest outlier in Europe was Britain, where manufacturing lost more momentum than expected last month.

Uncertainties over its path to leave the European Union next year curtailed business investment, following one of the steepest jumps in the cost of raw materials in decades.

"The UK economy looks set to grow at half the rate of the US in 2018 and a full percentage point slower than the eurozone," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING. "It should be doing much better given the global upturn in demand and the competitive sterling exchange rate."

The UK factory PMI dropped to its lowest since June and the prospects for 2018 do not look bright.

Markets were little moved by the data. Focus will later turn to the United States, where a sister survey is expected to show solid manufacturing activity.

Tech trade

The strongest manufacturing readings in Asia came from tech exporters, which continue to ride a robust semiconductor cycle driven by upgrades in smartphones, industrial robots, cars, and more recently demand for computing machines used to mine cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

In Japan, the Markit/Nikkei PMI rose to a four-year high.

Taiwan’s reading rose to its highest since April 2011, while South Korean factory activity bounced back into expansion territory as domestic and export orders picked up.

Even in China — where authorities are cracking down on air pollution and excessive financial risks — factory growth last month appeared generally resilient, though economists agree the crackdowns will start to weigh on activity eventually.

The private Caixin/Markit PMI was steady at 51.5, matching December’s reading and better than economists at expected, though official data on Wednesday suggested a slight softening as export orders faltered.