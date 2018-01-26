World / Europe

Moscow says UK’s defence minister is ‘like something out of Monty Python’

26 January 2018 - 16:02
Britain's Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson (right) arrives at his headquarters in London, Britain, November 2 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Britain's Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson (right) arrives at his headquarters in London, Britain, November 2 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Moscow — On Friday, Moscow said the British defence secretary had stepped beyond "the boundaries of reason" after he accused Russia of planning to create chaos in the UK that could "cause thousands and thousands of deaths".

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson made the unusually alarmist comments in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, in which he also said Russia was spying on the UK’s critical infrastructure.

"The minister’s fear of Russia photographing electric power plants or studying the routes of British gas pipelines is like something out of a children’s comic or the show Monty Python’s Flying Circus," said Russian defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov. The location of electric power plants and pipelines were as secret as "Westminster Abbey or Big Ben", he said.

"If these statements are an attempt by Wilson to attract attention to himself, he will be far from the first defence minister to try to score political points by playing up the Russian threat to the British," Konashenkov added in a written response, which misnamed Williamson variously and throughout.

The strongly worded statement suggested Britain’s military staff be "re-certified" by the medical board if they were giving Williamson such information. The interview was more likely an attempt to boost the defence ministry’s budget, Konashenkov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had earlier declined to comment.

Williamson, who only became defence chief in November after his predecessor Michael Fallon resigned over allegations of misconduct, gave the interview at the outset of a new five-month defence review.

According to British reports, he is pressuring finance minister Philip Hammond to allocate more money to defence and scrap further cuts to Britain’s strained armed forces.

AFP

Britain replaces defence minister amid sex scandal

The job is one of the most challenging in the British government, and some questioned Gavin Williamson’s expertise
World
2 months ago

Qatar to buy Eurofighter jets from struggling BAE Systems

Delivery of the Typhoon combat jets to the Qatar Emiri Air Force will start in late 2022
Companies
1 month ago

Theresa May in Irish deal to retain power

This has caused consternation in Britain since the party opposes gay marriage and abortion, but the Conservative party needs the 10 DUP parliamentary ...
World
7 months ago

