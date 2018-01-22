Tourism boom fades in Britain

London — Britain’s tourism boom since the Brexit vote faded in the September quarter as growth in the number of visitors slid to a one-year low, official figures showed last week.

Tourism has been a winner from the 2016 Brexit vote, which pushed down the value of the pound. That, in turn, made Britain a more attractive holiday destination for foreign tourists and encouraged British holiday makers to stay at home.

The number of overseas visitors to Britain rose 2.7% year on year in the third quarter of 2017, the weakest increase in a year and following an 8.9% rise in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said.

Nonetheless, the continued growth in tourism was a factor in Britain’s faster economic growth in the third quarter, said economist Howard Archer from EY ITEM Club consultancy.

The figures also showed the number of Britons travelling abroad fell 0.4% year on year during the third quarter, the first drop since early 2013.

The world’s sixth-biggest economy largely withstood the immediate shock of the 2016 referendum decision to leave the EU. It felt more of an impact in 2017 due to higher inflation — caused by a fall in the value of the pound — and uncertainty among businesses about what Brexit means for them.

Tourism, however, has been a bright spot. The data suggested currency moves were a big factor in trips to Britain.

The number of visitors from North America fell 5.4% year on year in the third quarter, weighed down by the US dollar weakening almost 8% against the British pound during the first nine months of 2017 after sterling’s slump in 2016.

By contrast, visits from the EU were up 3.5%, probably boosted by the euro strengthening almost 4% against the pound between January and September 2017.

Spending by foreign visitors in Britain rose 7.7% in the third quarter, the smallest annual increase since the end of 2016. Spending from North American and European visitors fell. But travellers from the Middle East, China, Israel and SA ramped up their purchases.

The statistics office said high spending was recorded for visitors from Saudi Arabia in particular, although it cautioned that sample sizes for this group were relatively small.

