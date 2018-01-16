EU still open to Britain changing mind on Brexit

Strasbourg — Leaders of EU institutions have weighed into a new British debate on whether to hold a second referendum on Brexit by saying that Britons would be welcome to stay in the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn have ruled out giving voters a chance to approve whatever withdrawal treaty is agreed with Brussels before Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019. However, campaigners on both sides of the debate have raised the issue again.

Updating the European Parliament on a summit he chaired in December at which EU leaders agreed to open talks with London on their post-Brexit future, European Council president Donald Tusk took the opportunity to support those calling for a rethink.

"Brexit will become a reality, with all its negative consequences, in March next year, unless there is a change of heart among our British friends," Tusk said. "We here on the continent haven’t had a change of heart. Our hearts are still open to you."

Picking up on his comment, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, whose executive arm is negotiating Britain’s departure, added his endorsement: "He said that our door is still open. I hope this is heard in London."

Constitutional lawyers are divided on whether Britain can withdraw its two-year notice to quit but the exchanges underline a view in Brussels that an EU political consensus could be found to avert Brexit — even if most are now resigned to Britain leaving and believe the EU will weather the disruption.