May doesn’t get her way in cabinet reshuffle

London — UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s attempt to give her government a 2018 reboot was marred by a chaotic cabinet reshuffle as senior ministers refused to follow her orders. It’s a development that bodes ill for her ability to successfully navigate the next, even trickier stage of Brexit talks.

May’s office flagged Monday’s events as "a refresh" of her top team, but instead of the usual parade of lawmakers arriving at her office in quick succession to accept their new roles, things went off script. First, health secretary Jeremy Hunt, then education secretary Justine Greening were locked in discussions with her after rejecting proposed moves.

Hunt eventually won his argument to stay on, but Greening, who spent more than two hours in 10 Downing Street, quit rather than accept another job. May was said to be "disappointed" at losing Greening, who opposed Brexit, and could now vote with pro-EU rebels in the House of Commons.

It was not the restart she wanted. There were echoes of her botched decision to call an election in her announcement of a reshuffle she didn’t have to carry out. In both instances May seemed to dissipate any political goodwill she recouped. She’ll chair the first meeting of her new cabinet on Tuesday, as she continues a reshuffle of the junior ranks of government.

"We’re only now getting into the wider part of the reshuffle," new Conservative party chairman Brandon Lewis said on Tuesday in a BBC TV interview. "You can look forward to seeing some good fresh talent coming through and also a really good diverse government being put in place across all departments."

May had begun the new year in a position of relative strength, having concluded a problematic first phase of talks over Brexit — still the issue that will define her political legacy and will only get more complicated this year.