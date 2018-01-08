Ex Royal Bank of Scotland trader banned, hit with huge fine for Libor crime

The regulator said Danziger, 42, also took trading positions into account when he acted as a submitter during the period.

Danziger is the latest in a string of traders who have been fined, banned or sent to prison over the manipulation of the London interbank offered rate, a key interest-rate benchmark used to value trillions of dollars of securities. A dozen banks and brokerages have been fined about $9bn since global authorities started investigating the behaviour a decade ago.

"Danziger’s reckless disregard of these standards has no place in the financial services industry," Mark Steward, FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said in a statement.

"Market participants cannot turn a blind eye to what the community, through its laws and regulations, expects nor apply their own, lower standards."

Bloomberg