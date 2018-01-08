Ex Royal Bank of Scotland trader banned, hit with huge fine for Libor crime
London — A former Royal Bank of Scotland Group trader was fined £250,000 and banned from working in the industry by the UK markets regulator for manipulating Libor, five years after the bank was penalised for its role in the scandal.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued the penalty against Neil Danziger on Monday, saying the ex-trader "routinely" made requests to RBS Libor submitters to alter the rate to suit his trading positions between 2007 and 2010.
Market participants cannot turn a blind eye to what the community, through its laws and regulations, expects nor apply their own, lower standards.Mark Steward, FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight
The regulator said Danziger, 42, also took trading positions into account when he acted as a submitter during the period.
Danziger is the latest in a string of traders who have been fined, banned or sent to prison over the manipulation of the London interbank offered rate, a key interest-rate benchmark used to value trillions of dollars of securities. A dozen banks and brokerages have been fined about $9bn since global authorities started investigating the behaviour a decade ago.
"Danziger’s reckless disregard of these standards has no place in the financial services industry," Mark Steward, FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said in a statement.
Bloomberg
