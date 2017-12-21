World / Europe

Birmingham will host 2022 Commonwealth Games in place of Durban

21 December 2017 - 13:53 Simon Evans
Birmingham, UK will host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, as Durban's bid fell through. Picture: 123RF/LEARCHITECTO
Birmingham, UK will host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, as Durban's bid fell through. Picture: 123RF/LEARCHITECTO

London — The UK's Birmingham has been chosen as the host venue for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, organisers announced on Thursday, with the Midlands city being the only bidder.

Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin announced the decision at a media conference in the city.

"We warmly congratulate Birmingham and England on today’s announcement — it is a defining moment for this truly Commonwealth city," she said.

"With its rich history, cultural diversity, youthful dynamism and ambitious spirit, Birmingham embodies all that we cherish about the Commonwealth."

Durban was originally awarded the games in 2015 before being stripped of the event in March because it failed to meet promises contained in its bid.

Birmingham was chosen as Britain’s candidate city in September, beating a rival bid from Liverpool and receiving UK government backing.

Bid organisers have said that 95% of the competition venues are already in place, with Alexander Stadium — an established athletics venue — set for an increase in capacity and facilities upgrade.

The only new venue proposed in Birmingham’s bid is the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, which will host swimming, para-swimming and diving.

The city centre’s Victoria Square will also be used for 3x3 basketball and wheelchair basketball.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia from April 4.

Reuters

Birmingham on brink of being confirmed as Durban’s replacement for 2022 Commonwealth

The British city stepped in after hosting of the event was taken away from Durban for financial reasons
Sport
3 days ago

The cost of Durban losing the Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Games could have resuscitated boxing and boosted other struggling sports missed out on the 2016 Rio Olympics, writes David Isaacson
Opinion
9 months ago

Costs and hitches kill Durban’s Games bid

The Commonwealth Games Federation says the city failed to meet the promises contained in its bid and the search for a replacement host was on
Sport
9 months ago

Durban loses 2022 Commonwealth Games

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Gideon Sam confirmed this on Monday afternoon
National
9 months ago

Rumours swirl that Durban's Commonwealth Games bid is officially over

But Sascoc says it has had no official word from a London meeting on the fate of the games
Sport
9 months ago

R118-million wasted as Durban loses bid for Commonwealth Games

'The Commonwealth Games Federation is looking for an alternative to Durban'
Sport
9 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
US Dutch ambassador doubles down on denial and ...
World / Americas
2.
UK put Tiananmen Square death toll at 10,000
World / Asia
3.
California’s two-week-old Thomas Fire now the ...
World / Americas
4.
Dozens of people dead and missing as storm lashes ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.