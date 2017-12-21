Birmingham will host 2022 Commonwealth Games in place of Durban

London — The UK's Birmingham has been chosen as the host venue for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, organisers announced on Thursday, with the Midlands city being the only bidder.

Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin announced the decision at a media conference in the city.

"We warmly congratulate Birmingham and England on today’s announcement — it is a defining moment for this truly Commonwealth city," she said.

"With its rich history, cultural diversity, youthful dynamism and ambitious spirit, Birmingham embodies all that we cherish about the Commonwealth."

Durban was originally awarded the games in 2015 before being stripped of the event in March because it failed to meet promises contained in its bid.

Birmingham was chosen as Britain’s candidate city in September, beating a rival bid from Liverpool and receiving UK government backing.

Bid organisers have said that 95% of the competition venues are already in place, with Alexander Stadium — an established athletics venue — set for an increase in capacity and facilities upgrade.

The only new venue proposed in Birmingham’s bid is the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, which will host swimming, para-swimming and diving.

The city centre’s Victoria Square will also be used for 3x3 basketball and wheelchair basketball.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia from April 4.

Reuters