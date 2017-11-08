World / Europe

EU to weigh proposal to cut car and van emissions 30% by 2030

08 November 2017 - 18:30 Agency Staff
Carbon greenhouse gas. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Brussels — The European Commission is set to propose tougher carbon dioxide reduction targets for new cars and vans of 30% by 2030 and a crediting system to promote electric vehicles, EU sources say.

The EU executives’ proposal aims to curb greenhouse gases from transport as part of the bloc’s push to cut emissions by at least 40% below 1990 levels, by 2030.

It has already met opposition from nations with big automotive sectors, such as Germany, and will face a tough battle before being approved by the EU’s 28 member states and European Parliament to become law.

Amid fierce lobbying, the target was up for discussion until being approved in a meeting of EU commissioners on Wednesday morning ahead of its planned announcement.

Under the draft proposal, if car makers are found in breach of rules, they face penalties of €95 for every gram of CO2 above the limit and for each new vehicle registered in a given year.

In a policy innovation, the proposal would allow car makers to offset their overall target if the share of zero and low-emission vehicles in their fleet surpassed a benchmark set by regulators.

European car makers have lobbied for the emissions reduction target to be set at 20% and have called for compliance to be conditional on consumer uptake of electric cars.

In a nod to manufacturers’ concerns, the commission is set to earmark €800m to support the roll-out of charging points for electric vehicles and €200m for battery development.

Despite the push back from industry, outrage over Volkswagen cheating on emission tests in the US has put pressure on EU regulators to seek tougher controls.

The commission is also keen for legislation to stimulate European development of low-emission vehicles, afraid it is falling behind China, Japan and the US.

"Europe’s car industry must regain the trust of its consumers," EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said ahead of the proposal. "We want the European automotive industry get back in the race for global leadership on clean vehicles."

Reuters

SA plans to stuff its carbon in a deep hole near Kosi Bay

SA is getting ready to start dumping its growing cloud of climate-changing carbon gas emissions, writes Tony Carnie
6 days ago

World's 250 biggest companies account for a third of greenhouse gases

Coal India, Gazprom and ExxonMobil top the list, with few of the 250 firms having goals to limit rising temperatures as per the Paris Agreement
8 days ago

Ferrari's Utility Vehicle: Prancing Horse gears up for new territory

Ferrari boss finally confirms the brand is moving into the cashed-up SUV scene, writes Michael Taylor
20 days ago

