World / Europe

BREXIT FALLOUT

Brexit fallout: UK economy to be hit if no trade deal

06 November 2017 - 06:17 Agency Staff
Bank of England governor Mark Carney. Picture: REUTERS
Bank of England governor Mark Carney. Picture: REUTERS

London — Britain’s economy will grow more slowly in the short term if the country fails to secure a future trading deal with the EU after Brexit, Bank of England (BoE) governor Mark Carney said on Sunday.

Asked in an interview with ITV television if Britain’s economy would take a hit if there is no Brexit deal, Carney said: "In the short term, without question, if we have materially less access [to the EU’s single market] than we have now, this economy is going to need to reorient and during that period of time it will weigh on growth."

British business investment should be booming now, given the strength of the world economy and other factors, but it was just growing instead. This is because of the uncertainty about the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, he said.

The BoE on Thursday raised interest rates for the first time since 2007, before the start of the global financial crisis, but sterling fell sharply as the central bank said it expected only "very gradual" rate rises ahead.

Britain’s economy has slowed sharply in 2017 following the 2016 Brexit vote, but the BoE decided to raise rates in part because it believes that Brexit will create more inflation pressure due to lower migration and weaker investment.

Carney said it was possible that in the event of a bad Brexit deal, the BoE would be unable to cut rates in the future because of that inflationary pressure.

Meanwhile, Confederation of British Industry president Paul Drechsler will appeal for a "single, clear strategy" in an address on Monday at the annual conference in London. He will not shy away from criticism of Prime Minister Theresa May, with a stringent rebuke for her "episodic approach" to negotiating Brexit, according to e-mailed excerpts of his planned remarks.

Reuters

The Bank of England has made one error; it must not make another

Raising its interest rate was a mistake; the bank’s MPC thinks the economy can grow at only 1.5%, a measure of how much it thinks Brexit will cost ...
World
2 days ago

Britain replaces defence minister amid sex scandal

The job is one of the most challenging in the British government, and some questioned Gavin Williamson’s expertise
World
3 days ago

First UK rate hike in a decade is probably the last for a while

The Bank of England hinted another increase is not imminent, amid uncertainty about Brexit’s effects on economic growth
World
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gunman shoots dead at least 20 worshippers at ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump in Japan stresses unity on North Korea
World / Asia
3.
Al-Waleed, the Saudi billionaire prince caught in ...
World / Middle East
4.
The crypto currency world is levelling the ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.