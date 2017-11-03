Catalan leaders may face rebellion charges after secession bid

Barcelona — Catalan’s axed separatist leader, Carles Puigdemont faces possible "sedition" and "rebellion" charges, along with his deputy, Oriol Junqueras, 12 other former ministers and six members of the regional parliament.

Summoned for questioning on Thursday before the National Court in Madrid, which deals with major criminal cases, only nine former government members turned up.

Puigdemont and four deposed ministers remained holed up in Belgium. Spanish authorities could issue an international warrant for their arrest.

The speaker of the dissolved Catalan parliament, Carme Forcadell, and five of her deputies also showed up for questioning in Madrid, but they went to the Supreme Court, which deals with cases involving parliamentarians. Their hearing was adjourned until November 9.

Sedition carries a potential jail sentence of up to 15 years and the charge of rebellion twice that. Both judges are probing whether these offences were committed during the secession process that began late in 2015 and culminated in the regional parliament declaring independence last Friday.

Following the declaration, the central government dismissed Catalonia’s leaders, imposed direct rule and called Catalan elections for December 21.