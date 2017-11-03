Britain replaces defence minister amid sex scandal

London — Prime Minister Theresa May has named Gavin Williamson as Britain’s new defence secretary after his predecessor Michael Fallon was forced to step down over a sexual harassment scandal sweeping parliament.

It represents a significant promotion for the 41-year-old, a trusted ally whose former job as chief whip involved enforcing discipline for May’s Conservative Party in parliament.

Williamson, who was elected to parliament in 2010, is best known for having a pet tarantula, Cronus, he keeps in a glass-sided tank on his desk.

"The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Right Honourable Gavin Williamson as Secretary of State for Defence," Downing Street said.

The job is one of the most challenging in the British government, and some questioned Williamson’s expertise.

According to "TheyWorkForYou", an online record of parliamentary activity, Williamson has asked only seven questions on defence since 2010.