Russia condemns UN report on sarin gas attack in Syria as inconsistent

New York — On Thursday, UN investigators blamed a sarin gas massacre on Bashar al-Assad’s regime, as the US renewed its warning that he has no role in Syria’s future.

However, on Friday Russia criticised the report, with a deputy foreign minister saying it contained inconsistencies and unverified evidence.

"Even the first cursory read shows … many inconsistencies, logical discrepancies, using doubtful witness accounts and unverified evidence... all of this is still [in the report]," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told Interfax news agency.

The expert UN panel’s report and tough remarks by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson overshadowed the announcement that UN-sponsored peace talks would resume in November.

Eighty-seven people died on April 4 when sarin gas projectiles were fired into Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the Idlib province of northwestern Syria.

Images of dead and dying victims, including young children, in the aftermath of the attack provoked global outrage and a US cruise missile strike on a regime air base. Syria and its ally Russia had suggested that a rebel weapon may have detonated on the ground but the UN panel confirmed Western intelligence reports that blamed the regime.

"The panel is confident that the Syrian Arab Republic is responsible for the release of sarin at Khan Sheikhun on 4 April 2017," the report shows.

The report will increase pressure on Assad’s regime just as Washington, in the wake of battlefield victories against Islamic State (IS), renews calls for him to step down.

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson’s comments to reporters came during a visit to Geneva in which he met UN envoy Staffan de Mistura, who is trying to convene a new round of peace talks in November.

The secretary said US policy has not changed, but his remarks represented tougher language from an administration that had previously said Assad’s fate was not a priority.

"We do not believe there is a future for the Assad regime, the Assad family," Tillerson said.

"I think I’ve said it on a number of occasions. The reign of the Assad family is coming to an end, and the only issue is how should that be brought about." Russia, which is running a parallel peace process with Iran and Turkey in a series of talks in the Kazakh capital Astana, reacted coolly to Tillerson’s remarks.

"I think we should not pre-empt any future for anybody," said Moscow’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who on Tuesday had vetoed a US attempt to extend the gas attack probe.