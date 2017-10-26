ECB to halve monthly QE support for eurozone from January

Frankfurt am Main — European Central Bank (ECB) governors on Thursday began weaning the eurozone economy off the high doses of support they prescribed in recent years, even as they remain far away from reaching their elusive inflation target.

From January, the Frankfurt institution said it will reduce its purchases of government and corporate bonds to €30bn a month, from €60bn at present — in line with analysts’ expectations.

Policy makers left themselves a nine-month horizon to decide on the next step for the programme, with a move due by September 2018.

ECB president Mario Draghi said the decision was "prudent" and that the bank had never intended to halt the stimulus programme suddenly.

He remained "confident" of returning price growth to the ECB goal of just below 2% — believed to be most favourable for growth — but added policy makers must remain "persistent and patient" along the way.

Explaining the decision to start winding down the programme, he hailed an "increasingly robust and broad-based economic expansion" in the 19-nation single currency area, saying central bank interventions had helped create seven million jobs.

But he said the economic outlook and raising the stubbornly low rate of inflation "remain conditional on continued support from monetary policy".

The reduction in bond buys is a sign that the ECB sees less need for it to pump cash into the financial system to support lending to businesses and households, a key factor in the economic recovery that has pushed growth up and unemployment down in the eurozone.

But Draghi stressed that the bank stands ready to increase its so-called "quantitative easing" bond purchases again if the economy should stumble.

And he added that the bank continually replenishing its big stock of financial assets — set to reach €2.5-trillion by next September — as they are repaid would help maintain an "ample degree of monetary stimulus".

Meanwhile, interest rates remain at historic lows as another incentive for loan growth, with the central bank sticking to its negative deposit rate — meaning it charges ordinary lenders to park their cash with it.

"Today’s decision is a sea-change but a very gentle one, not a big-bang U-turn," ING Diba bank economist Carsten Brzeski commented. "The ECB wants to start the exit as cautiously as possible."

The euro fell by 0.8% to about $1.1718 following Draghi’s press conference.

The ECB began buying massive amounts of bonds in 2015 to fight the threat of deflation — a damaging downward spiral of prices and activity.

Since then, the state of the eurozone economy has improved — even after a first reduction in purchases last April, from €80bn to €60bn a month.

In the first half of this year, eurozone economic growth powered to 2.4% in annualised terms, outdoing even optimistic forecasts, while unemployment has fallen to an eight-year low of 9.1%. ECB policy makers say they have made it easier for businesses and households to borrow sorely needed money for spending, investment or hiring.

Some on the ECB’s governing council long remained reluctant to withdraw their powerful medicine, fearing they might nip the recovery in the bud by tightening access to money — a fate that the US Federal Reserve suffered in 2013.

Other governors have warned of the risks of easy money, arguing it has softened the market discipline that usually restrains households, businesses and states from borrowing too much.

That could lead to credit-fuelled price bubbles in some sectors, with some pointing to rising property markets in popular eurozone cities.

Observers highlight technical limits that will prevent the ECB from continuing to buy bonds indefinitely.

By lowering the amount it spends on bonds each month, but extending the duration, the bank can keep supporting the economy — even as it acknowledges healthier growth and makes a concession to fears it has gone too far.

Meanwhile, the ECB has vowed not to raise interest rates until "well past" the end of bond-buying.

"Risks to the economy and financial markets remain substantial," commented economist Marcel Fratzscher of Berlin-based think tank DIW.

"The ECB has to maintain a high degree of flexibility in managing the exit from its expansionary monetary policy" faced with "geopolitical crises, protectionism, Brexit and the weakness of many banks worldwide", he added.

Another key concern for central bankers is the euro/dollar exchange rate, which spiked to $1.20 over the summer as talk of winding down purchases grew before ebbing back more recently.

A more expensive euro could brake eurozone inflation and economic activity, placing the price growth target even further out of reach.

