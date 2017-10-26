Deutsche Bank’s third-quarter revenue plunges nearly a third

Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank reported a 30% slump in third-quarter trading revenue, twice as much as the decline at its US peers, as Europe’s largest investment bank keeps losing ground to rivals.

The slump, driven by lower fixed-income trading, contributed to a 10% decline in revenue, the third straight quarter of contraction, Deutsche Bank said on Thursday in a statement. Net income more than doubled to €647m, beating the €278.6m average estimate of seven analysts, as the lender slashed noninterest expenses by 14%.

"The question of investment banking revenue weakness won’t go away," said Ingo Frommen, an analyst at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg. "The trading results were very negative and they won’t silence the discussion about how management can get a handle on this issue."

CEO John Cryan has come under pressure from investors as he struggles to deliver on a pledge made in March, when he unveiled the bank’s third strategy in as many years, to return to "controlled" growth. While he settled legacy misconduct cases, reduced risk in the securities unit and raised fresh capital, the bank hasn’t won back all clients who reduced business in 2016. That has made an industrywide slump in trading worse for Germany’s largest lender.

"We are convinced that the benefits of our efforts will step by step become more apparent in the coming quarters and years," Cryan said in the statement. Revenue was hurt by a "challenging" trading environment that continued in the fourth quarter.

Investor pressure

Deutsche Bank’s shares had lost 5.6% in 2017 to the end of Wednesday, the sixth-worst performance among the 44 members of the Bloomberg Europe 500 Banks and Financial Services Index.

Three of the 10 largest stakeholders in the bank, speaking earlier in October on condition of anonymity, said they wanted to see a turnaround in the next few quarters, particularly in the trading business, to continue to back Cryan. Revenue has fallen in all but two quarters since he took over in 2015.

While top-line growth remains elusive, Cryan said a plan to sell parts of the asset management business and combine the bank’s consumer banking units remains on track. Deutsche Bank will integrate its Postbank retail business with its private and commercial bank by the end of the second quarter, it said on Thursday, though both brands would continue to operate. The lender expects annual cost savings from the combination of approximately €900m from 2022, and cost of about €1.9bn in restructuring and other investments.

The lender also said it would absorb Sal Oppenheim’s wealth management business into its own business in the first quarter of 2018 and that the brand would cease to exist. Cryan said in a memo to staff that the bank was unable to restore the brand’s strength after acquiring it.

Cost cuts

Cost cuts, meanwhile, are helping boost the bottom line. Headcount has declined by about 4,000 over the past 12 months, according to a presentation. That was partly offset by higher accruals for variable compensation as the bank sought to attract and retain talent following the biggest bonus cuts in its recent history.

"We’re satisfied to see the restructuring process moving ahead with the plans for the asset management unit and Postbank integration. Costs are also coming down, both in terms of legal cases and their operating base," Frommen said. "That’s all good, but it is too early to say we’re seeing a complete turnaround."

Deutsche Bank this month hired Paul Huchro, a former Goldman Sachs partner, out of retirement to head major parts of corporate-credit trading.

Fixed-income and currencies, the biggest source of trading revenue, fell 36% to €988m in the quarter, and will be down for the full year of 2017 as the challenging environment continues, the bank said. The five biggest US investment banks saw debt trading decline 22% in the quarter.

Deutsche Bank moved some financing business from fixed-income trading to another unit. The drop in revenue would have been 24% if adjusted for that change.

The two co-heads of the investment bank, Marcus Schenck and Garth Ritchie, are seeking to win back clients who reduced business with the bank late in 2016 amid speculation about its financial strength. They are focusing the division on corporate clients while preparing to move assets and hundreds of traders from London to Frankfurt, in anticipation of the UK’s departure from the EU.

Equities trading was down 16%, compared with a decline of 0.5% at the US banks. Earlier in October, Deutsche Bank was left holding millions of dollars in stock of Osram Licht, after failing to find enough buyers for a stake that Siemens sold in the company.

Bloomberg