World / Europe

Lufthansa upbeat on revenue until year-end amid solid demand

25 October 2017 - 12:53 Victoria Bryan
German airline Lufthansa's aircraft park at Frankfurt am Main airport, western Germany. Picture: AFP PHOTO/ BORIS ROESSLER
German airline Lufthansa's aircraft park at Frankfurt am Main airport, western Germany. Picture: AFP PHOTO/ BORIS ROESSLER

Berlin — German carrier Lufthansa gave a more upbeat assessment of revenue trends until the end of the year, with the carrier benefiting from solid passenger demand and being poised to swoop on struggling rivals.

While this summer has seen Air Berlin and Monarch collapse due to tough competition, Europe’s major carriers have enjoyed strong demand and improving price trends. However, despite posting record nine-month results on Wednesday, Lufthansa stuck to its profit target for the year to earn more than the 2016 total of ¤1.75bn ($2.1bn).

Lufthansa said it expected unit revenue, a measure of pricing, to rise slightly in the fourth quarter after a 4.5% increase in the third quarter. It previously predicted a drop in unit revenue for the second half.

Analysts, on average, expect Lufthansa to report 2017 adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of ¤2.6bn.

Its shares, which have more than doubled this year to highs last seen in 2001, were indicated down 3.4%. Lufthansa’s third-quarter adjusted EBIT rose 32% to ¤1.518bn, slightly ahead of a Reuters poll forecast for ¤1.502bn.

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said the result "gives us the investment and growth capabilities we need to play an active part in the consolidation of the European airline market, and to continue to invest in the future of our company".

Lufthansa has agreed a deal to buy large parts of insolvent local rival Air Berlin and has submitted an offer for some of struggling carrier Alitalia’s operations.

Reuters

China Airlines in talks over aircraft order

The Taiwanese carrier will order ‘more than 20 aircraft unless we see the market is going to die’, says president Hsieh Su-Chien
Companies
6 hours ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Cargo Carriers picks up speed with earnings

Will new CEO Solly Letsoalo steer the logistics company more aggressively towards acquisitions?
Companies
7 hours ago

Airbus A330neo on maiden flight over Toulouse

Airbus hopes the A330neo’s refreshed design with new engines will help it defend its position in the lucrative 250-300 seat market
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Lufthansa upbeat on revenue until year-end amid ...
World / Europe
2.
Equifax now faces probe in UK, where data from ...
World / Americas
3.
New Zealand’s National Party rapped over the ...
World
4.
South Korea’s Park gets state attorneys in ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

China Airlines in talks over aircraft order
Companies / Transport & Tourism

COMPANY COMMENT: Cargo Carriers picks up speed with earnings
Companies

Airbus A330neo on maiden flight over Toulouse
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.