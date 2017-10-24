World / Europe

Snap poll cannot fix crisis, Spain tells Catalan leader

24 October 2017 - 18:54 Julien Toyer
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Madrid — Catalonia’s leader cannot solve its political crisis with Madrid just by calling regional elections, Spain’s justice minister says, dampening hopes of a quick-fix for a dispute that has rattled investors and fractured Spain.

The Spanish government said it would impose direct rule on Catalonia from Friday to counter an illegal independence push, invoking never-before-used powers to fire the government of the region that is critical to the country’s economy.

The Catalan parliament will meet on Thursday to agree on a response to Madrid, something many analysts said could pave the way for a formal declaration of independence.

Secessionists in Catalonia said that an independence referendum held on October 1 — which drew a 43% turnout and was largely shunned by Catalans who wish to remain in Spain — had accorded them a mandate to claim statehood.

Catalonia said on Monday it was confident all officials including police would defy attempts by Madrid to enforce direct rule, raising fears among Spain’s European allies of separatist contagion affecting other parts of the continent.

Spanish political leaders, influential business lobbies and most Catalonia newspapers have urged Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont to call a regional election before he is stripped of his authority. They said direct rule from Madrid, which was the norm during the dictatorship of Francisco Franco, would be a humiliation for Catalonia and pose a serious risk of social and economic unrest.

Puigdemont has remained silent on the matter of elections.

Some of his senior advisers said holding a vote was a possibility, while others ruled it out.

His pro-secession allies are also divided. The Spanish government said a snap election would be a first step but Puigdemont would also have to withdraw an ambiguous declaration of independence he made earlier in October.

"When the government proposes an option so extreme as Article 155 (powers to cancel Catalonia’s autonomous status), it’s because we believe that there has been a serious failure by Puigdemont to meet his obligations," Justice Minister Rafael Catala said. "Everything is not fixed just by calling an election."

If Puigdemont appeared before the Spanish senate, which planned to authorise direct rule on Friday, it would be a positive step in finding a solution to the conflict, Catala said.

The Madrid government has refused to meet the Catalan leader until he drops the call for independence and Catala said any appearance by Puigdemont had to be within a constitutional framework.

"If his appearance is within the constitution and the law we’ll be delighted. But if it’s to ratify his position on Catalonia’s independence, sadly we will not be able to do anything else than continuing with the measures already set by the government," Catala said.

Reuters

FT COLUMN: Europe could see more Catalonias

The nation state is an improvisation of recent centuries and too young to deserve an assumption of permanence, writes Janan Ganesh
Opinion
7 hours ago

Police will side with us, says confident Catalonia, as Spain quashes independence move

‘I have no doubt that all civil servants in Catalonia will keep following the instructions provided by the elected and legitimate institutions ...
World
1 day ago

Catalan separatists weigh their options

Regional government weighs next steps after Madrid moves to strip Catalan leaders and institutions of power
World
1 day ago

Spain’s Rajoy says he will sack Catalan government

Spanish prime minister says he will call an election within six months in a bid to thwart a drive by the autonomous region to breakaway from Spain
World
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Snap poll cannot fix crisis, Spain tells Catalan ...
World / Europe
2.
Brexit transition to retain EU status quo
World / Europe
3.
Saudi’s Prince Mohammed envisions Red Sea resort ...
World / Middle East
4.
World to produce the least wine in half a century ...
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.