Business says UK must urgently lock down a Brexit transition deal to save jobs
London — The British government must act urgently to secure a Brexit transition deal or risk losing jobs and investment in the country, business leaders representing millions of workers are due to warn.
In a draft letter due to be sent to Brexit minister David Davis, Britain’s five leading business organisations said a deal to provide a status quo transition was needed as soon as possible, as companies prepared to make their investment decisions in early 2018.
Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to retain full access to the EU’s single market for two years after Brexit to limit the disruption for companies as they leave the EU, but the two sides are yet to discuss the details.
"Agreement [on a transition] is needed as soon as possible, as companies are preparing to make serious decisions at the start of 2018, which will have consequences for jobs and investment in the UK," the letter says, according to a person familiar with the situation.
"And the details of any transitional arrangement matter: the economic relationship the UK and EU has during this time-limited period must match as close as possible the status quo."
The letter is due to be sent from Britain’s five leading business groups, the CBI, the British Chambers of Commerce, the Institute of Directors, the Federation of Small Businesses and manufacturing group the EEF.
Sky News reported that the five groups were increasingly worried that the UK could leave the EU without a deal. May won a modest reprieve on Friday when EU leaders signalled that they were ready to move the negotiations forward in the coming months.
A spokesperson from the Department for Exiting the EU said the prime minister had been clear that an implementation period would help minimise disruption.
"We are making real and tangible progress in a number of vital areas in negotiations," the department said in a statement.
London mayor Sadiq Khan said a transition would allow companies to make more secure plans, adding that companies were not bluffing when they threatened to move business from London due to uncertainty around Brexit.
Asked about Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein’s tweet that he would spend more time in Frankfurt due to Brexit, Khan told BBC radio: "He’s articulating publicly what many CEOs and investors who love working in London have been saying privately, which is that unless they have certainty about what happens after March 29, 2019, they have got to make a plan B.
"He’s not bluffing. When I speak to businesses each day, they’re not bluffing," Khan said
Reuters
