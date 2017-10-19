UK’s May wants to talk trade, but the EU see no sign of a breakthrough

Brussels/London — UK Prime Minister Theresa May will demand that the EU move Brexit talks on to trade in a face-to-face showdown with leaders, over dinner, even as EU officials see a breakthrough as all but impossible.

May wants negotiations to move on to the future relationship and hopes to discuss how to make quicker progress during the meal at a Brussels summit on Thursday, according to a senior UK government official. While the EU is also keen to make progress, officials say the UK hasn’t done enough to translate the concessions of May’s speech in Florence last month into concrete pledges.

It intends to postpone a decision on May’s key demand until December, and even then there’s no guarantee. A senior EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he saw the chances of starting trade talks by year-end as only 50-50. Failure then would leave the UK with just months to settle its future relationship with its biggest trading partner, and increase the risks of crashing out without a deal.

In an effort to generate goodwill, May released a letter to the 3-million EU citizens living in Britain, telling them she wants them to stay after Brexit in 2019. May, who has been criticised for using citizens as bargaining chips, promised a simple process for obtaining the legal right to remain. An agreement with the EU still needs to be reached, though.

"As I travel to Brussels today, I know that many people will be looking to us — the leaders of the 28 nations in the EU — to demonstrate we are putting people first," May said in the letter released by her office in London. "We want them and their families to stay. I couldn’t be clearer: EU citizens living lawfully in the UK today will be able to stay."

The rights of EU citizens in Britain, and of British citizens in Europe, is one of three issues where the EU demands "sufficient progress" be made before it begins discussing the trade deal that will determine the UK’s relationship with its biggest market. The others are the financial settlement — the thorniest matter — and how to keep the Irish border as open as possible after the split.