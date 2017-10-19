UK’s May wants to talk trade, but the EU see no sign of a breakthrough
Brussels/London — UK Prime Minister Theresa May will demand that the EU move Brexit talks on to trade in a face-to-face showdown with leaders, over dinner, even as EU officials see a breakthrough as all but impossible.
May wants negotiations to move on to the future relationship and hopes to discuss how to make quicker progress during the meal at a Brussels summit on Thursday, according to a senior UK government official. While the EU is also keen to make progress, officials say the UK hasn’t done enough to translate the concessions of May’s speech in Florence last month into concrete pledges.
It intends to postpone a decision on May’s key demand until December, and even then there’s no guarantee. A senior EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he saw the chances of starting trade talks by year-end as only 50-50. Failure then would leave the UK with just months to settle its future relationship with its biggest trading partner, and increase the risks of crashing out without a deal.
In an effort to generate goodwill, May released a letter to the 3-million EU citizens living in Britain, telling them she wants them to stay after Brexit in 2019. May, who has been criticised for using citizens as bargaining chips, promised a simple process for obtaining the legal right to remain. An agreement with the EU still needs to be reached, though.
"As I travel to Brussels today, I know that many people will be looking to us — the leaders of the 28 nations in the EU — to demonstrate we are putting people first," May said in the letter released by her office in London. "We want them and their families to stay. I couldn’t be clearer: EU citizens living lawfully in the UK today will be able to stay."
The rights of EU citizens in Britain, and of British citizens in Europe, is one of three issues where the EU demands "sufficient progress" be made before it begins discussing the trade deal that will determine the UK’s relationship with its biggest market. The others are the financial settlement — the thorniest matter — and how to keep the Irish border as open as possible after the split.
With May facing renewed calls from hard-liners to walk away without a deal, the EU side is aware that her political position at home is vulnerable
With talks deadlocked, each side says it’s up to the other to make the next move. May’s team thinks she took a political risk in her Florence speech by offering to pay into the EU budget during a two-year transition phase to ensure Brexit doesn’t rip a hole in the bloc’s finances. The EU says the offer doesn’t go far enough, as the UK hasn’t made clear what other unpaid bills and liabilities it intends to pay, and more detail on that is what’s needed to break the stalemate.
With May facing renewed calls from hard-liners to walk away without a deal, the EU side is aware that her political position at home is vulnerable. Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will take advantage of that on Thursday, speaking in Brussels before May sets out her pitch as well as meeting European leaders and key players in the talks.
"As the government’s splits and Brexit bungling become ever more damaging, the Labour party stands ready to take up responsibility for the Brexit negotiations," Corbyn said. "We are clear in our priorities: a jobs-first Brexit, which maintains free access to the single market."
May is unlikely to offer more details about what more the UK is willing to pay during the summit, diplomats said, meaning this will be left to a new set of negotiating rounds.
"I don’t expect a breakthrough tomorrow," EU president Donald Tusk, who will chair the summit, told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday, adding that more work was needed over the next two months. "It is still possible" to move on to trade talks in December, he said.
Leaders will call for work to continue to move on to trade "as soon as possible", according to a draft of their final statement obtained by Bloomberg. At the gathering in December, leaders will "re-assess the state of progress in the negotiations with a view to determining whether sufficient progress has been achieved." Internal preparations will start so that once the green light is given, the EU will be ready to start talking trade, the draft shows.
At dinner, the 27 other leaders are unlikely to offer much in the way of a response, diplomats said. Instead, they will wait until May has left Brussels on Friday morning to discuss Brexit without her. They will then plot the course for the next two months.
Bloomberg
